In a joint initiative, the central and Arunachal Pradesh governments have standardised 27 geographical sites on Survey of India maps to improve public recognition. The list includes 21 land areas, 4 passes, a lake, and a monument.

27 Sites Standardised on Official Maps

In a collaborative initiative with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the central government has located twenty-seven specific geographical sites and features across Arunachal Pradesh, which have been officially standardised on official Survey of India maps to enhance public awareness and accurate recognition.

According to a press release on Friday, the Government of India, in consultation with the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh, "identified a total of twenty-seven (27) places/features located in Arunachal Pradesh, by standard place and feature names on the official maps of the Survey of India (SoI)."

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs noted.

Together, twenty-seven places and features on official Survey of India maps were updated to improve public awareness and recognition, the release stated.

According to the release, these categorised locations comprise twenty-one land areas such as Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura, and Kamlang Nagar. Additionally, the official list features four distinct passes, including Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La, and Thag La, one lake known as Sambho Sarovar, and one monument, which is the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial, the release said.

Officials Refute Chinese Incursion Claims

These cartographic updates coincide with recent remarks addressing regional security amid social media reports of an incursion in Arunachal Pradesh along the LAC.

On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu denied the reports of a Chinese incursion in the state.CM Pema Khandu told reporters that he would speak to the locals and the Indian Army on the allegations of an incursion by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). "We don't think there was an incursion as the Indian Army personnel are deployed and maintaining the territory. I have also urged the local tribes; I will hear them and also talk to the army," he said.

Last month, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung had refuted claims of Chinese encroachment in the State as "just rumours", urging the media to verify before releasing such statements in the public domain. "Regarding the Chinese encroachment claims being shown on social media, I would request media friends to verify whether such statements are true or not. The reality is that there is no Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh. Our soldiers are standing 24/7 on the borders to protect Mother India. I can say with confidence that China does not dare to cross even one inch of Indian territory," he said.

"These claims are just rumours and should not be believed. The Indian government has deployed our brave soldiers, and the entire nation stands with them. We are ready to make any sacrifice for the protection of our land," he added.

In June, the Indian Army also rebutted reports in a section of the media alleging encroachment by the Chinese PLA and setting up camps in Arunachal Pradesh and termed them "incorrect and without basis". "We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Indian Army said.