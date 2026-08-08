Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh says student concerns have been sent to the CM's office. Student leaders are hopeful after talks, but aspirants vow to continue protests until demands for exam cancellation and CBI/ED probes are met.

Govt Engages with Protesting Students

Shedding light on cabinet-level deliberations with student representatives in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh noted that administrative channels have already forwarded core concerns to the Chief Minister's office, adding that a few issues are supposed to be addressed in writing. Talking to the reporters, the state cabinet minister emphasised that the administration is actively working toward a resolution. She said, "The students have made their demand public. Explaining it in detail, they presented the same to us. We have demanded things from them in written over a few issues. I think we will have it by tomorrow. We have presented their issues before the CM. We will soon have a solution..."

Students Express Confidence in Administration

Meanwhile, highlighting the constructive spirit of the meeting and expressing confidence in the administration's intent, student leader Neetu Kujur said, "...With the coordination of our delegation and the manner in which we spoke impressed them. They said that it really felt like we have worked it out. They said that reforms should indeed be done, Govt is willing for it...We feel that the Govt is really willing to support us."

Protest to Continue Amid Cautions

On the other hand, a member of the protesting aspirants' delegation stated that government representatives assured them their grievances would reach the Chief Minister shortly while confirming that subsequent meetings are planned. Talking to the reporters, he claimed that the government has advised caution against disruptive elements during demonstrations by being mindful of the involvement of anti-nationals in the protest. He said, "The Govt delegation said that the Govt is sensitive towards all our demands, that our demands will be taken to the CM really soon. They also said that if someone anti-national comes to our protest, we will have to be mindful of it."

Disagreeing with the anti-national stand, the aspirant further stated, "We told them that there is no one anti-national or toolkit on our stage. They appreciated us for our discipline during the protest...They said that there would be a second round of meeting and we would be told about the response of the CM. They have asked us for everything documented."

Underscoring that the interaction covered both the urgency of their grievances and safety protocols on site, the delegate stated, "We have told the Govt that the scheduled protest will continue as it is. If the Govt tells us something positive and meets our demands, the protest will be called off. They also said that they would send a special medical team. All our demands are documented."

Core Demands of Aspirants

On Friday, a state government delegation comprising four ministers and an 11-member delegation representing Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination aspirants held a meeting at the state guest house in Ranchi. The talks follow ongoing protests by candidates at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, student leader Ravindra Paswan confirmed that the delegation would voice the concerns of the protesting youth. "All our demands are essential; we will not consider the dialogue successful if even one of those demands is not accepted, and we will continue our protest," Paswan stated.

The aspirants' demands have been categorised into three core areas: Demanding the cancellation of JSSC exams, all examinations conducted by the TDPL agency, and any tests linked to Abhay Tiwari; pressing for thorough probes by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED); and calling for structural and operational improvements within both the JPSC and JSSC. Paswan said, "As far as investigation is concerned, we are demanding both CBI and ED investigation. Reforms need to be made to JPSC and JSSC." (ANI)