Dibrugarh Express to Rajdhani Express: Top 5 highest earning trains in India

The Indian Railways, a lifeline for millions, is not just a transportation system but also a significant contributor to the nation's economy. Here are the top 5 highest-earning trains in India.

Indian Railways is a vital public transport system that carries millions of passengers daily. With a history spanning centuries, it serves as a lifeline for the people. For many, traveling by train is more than just a mode of transport—it's an experience deeply rooted in emotions. Beyond being an integral part of Indian life, Indian Railways plays a significant role in the nation's economy, facilitating both passenger and freight transportation.



Train travel, when compared to other modes of transport, is not only convenient and safe but also highly affordable. This makes it a lifeline for the poor and middle-class, who depend on trains for their journeys. Trains are often considered the "transport of the common man," offering a reliable means to reach one's destination. Despite the passage of hundreds of years, the significance and prestige of the Indian Railways have remained intact, continuing to serve millions with the same commitment. However, it's a misconception to think that just because Indian Railways is affordable for the poor, it lacks wealth. In fact, Indian Railways is incredibly prosperous. For the financial year 2024-25, a massive allocation of Rs. 2,62,200 crore has been earmarked, highlighting just how financially robust this essential public service is. There are also trains in our railways that earn hundreds of crores. Thus, Indian Railways is getting huge revenue through some trains. Let's learn about the top 5 such trains.

1. Bengaluru Rajdhani Express : A train operates between Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, and New Delhi, the nation's capital, covering a distance of 2,367 km. This train, which links the northern and southern parts of India, is consistently packed with thousands of passengers. The more crowded the train, the higher the revenue it generates. In 2022-23, 5,09,510 people traveled on the Bengaluru Rajdhani Express train number 22692. This has resulted in an income of over Rs 176 crore. Interestingly, this train journey passes through the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

2. Sealdah Rajdhani Express : The 12314 Sealdah Express train runs between the country's capital New Delhi and the capital of West Bengal, Kolkata. It is also one of the busiest trains in the country. In 2022-23, 5,09,164 people traveled on this train, earning more than Rs 128 crore. 3. Dibrugarh Express : This is the train that runs from Dibrugarh in Assam to New Delhi. Last year, this train transported more than four lakh passengers to their destinations. This has resulted in an income of over Rs 126 crore.

4. Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express : This is the train that runs from Mumbai Central, the capital of Maharashtra, to New Delhi. As it is a train that runs between the most populous cities in the country, the maximum number of people travel in it. Last year, 4,85,794 people traveled on this train, earning an income of Rs 122 crore. 5. Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express : Several trains run from Dibrugarh in Assam to New Delhi. Almost all the trains running on this route are packed with passengers. Hence the income is coming in the same way. Last year, 4,20,215 people traveled on the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express. This has resulted in an income of over Rs 116 crore to the Railways.

