Major changes could be on the horizon for Darjeeling, the famed hill town known for its cold climate. Could the hill town’s cool weather gradually become a thing of the past?

The impact of climate change could cause temperatures in Darjeeling to rise significantly over the coming decades. An alarming forecast by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggests that the rate of warming in Darjeeling could even surpass that of Delhi.

The projected rise in temperatures could have significant implications for the hill town, which is known for its cool climate and distinctive mountain environment.