Floods in Bihar's Saran district worsen as Ganga, Saryu, and Gandak rivers swell. Sonpur and Revelganj are worst-hit, with several panchayats submerged. The administration has deployed officials and started boat operations for relief and rescue.

Saran District Grapples with Severe Floods

The flood situation in Bihar's Saran district remained serious on Friday as rising water levels in the Ganga, Saryu and Gandak rivers inundated several villages in the diara and low-lying areas, disrupting normal life and leaving boats as the primary mode of transport in several affected areas.

Residential areas in low-lying parts of Chhapra city, along with parts of Revelganj, Sonpur and Chhapra Sadar blocks, have been affected by floodwaters. Sonpur and Revelganj are among the worst-affected areas of the district.

Speaking to ANI, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Nitesh Kumar said that Revelganj, five panchayats in Sadar block and one panchayat in Garkha block are currently affected by the floods. "In Sonpur, floodwaters have entered new areas of Sabalpur Diara and Pahleja. Around two feet of water is flowing on the road connecting Hariharnath Temple to Bajrang Chowk, affecting movement in the area", he said.

Meanwhile, the Saryu river is flowing above the danger mark in Manjhi block, raising concerns among residents living in nearby areas.

Administration Mounts Relief and Rescue Operations

"The district administration has stepped up relief and rescue measures and started boat operations in the affected areas to facilitate the movement of people and provide assistance to flood-affected families", the Sadar Division officer said.

Supervisory Officers Deployed in 18 Panchayats

In view of the worsening flood situation, the district administration has deployed supervisory officers in 18 panchayats of the Sonpur subdivision to monitor relief and rescue operations. The deployment was ordered by Saran District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava.

As per the order issued by the Sonpur Sub-Divisional Officer, officials have been assigned to 16 panchayats in Sonpur block and two panchayats in Dighwara block. The affected panchayats include Sabalpur East, Sabalpur North, Sabalpur West, Sabalpur Central, Nazarmira, Raher Diara, Gangajal, Bharpura, Kharikka, Kasmar, Rasulpur, Saidpur, Nayagaon, Hasilpur, Kalyanpur and Shikaripur in Sonpur, along with Akilpur and Rampur Aami in Dighwara. The areas have been identified as either fully or partially affected by floods.

The deployed officials have been directed to conduct regular field visits and coordinate with local representatives to monitor water levels, erosion and the condition of displaced families. They have also been asked to monitor arrangements for relief camps, community kitchens, drinking water, dry ration, polythene sheets, medicines, boat operations and fodder and vaccination facilities for livestock.

Residents Plead for Aid as Villages Remain Submerged

Earlier, amidst the devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal, the swelling Ganga and Son rivers breached the danger mark in Bihar, submerging several riverine villages and triggering severe flood conditions across the state. The situation has become dire for the villages in the area, with locals asking for facilities like boat services and relief materials to help trapped residents access facilities outside their villages, while others are saying that they are migrating from the area atleast for the time being.

An elderly resident stated that all six panchayats remain completely submerged under rising floodwaters with no available transport. Urging the District Magistrate and the local MLA to arrange boat services, cattle fodder, and immediate relief materials, the villager added that the lack of connectivity has left trapped residents unable to reach local markets or transport patients to hospitals.

"All six panchayats are completely surrounded by floodwaters, and there are no facilities or arrangements available here. I urge the DM (District Magistrate) Sir to make a provision of cattle fodder in the area. There is no arrangement at all for us to go to the local market or anywhere else. Hence, I appeal to the DM Sir and the MLA to send relief materials here and arrange for boats so that we can conveniently transport patients or anyone else in need. There is not a single dry spot anywhere where we can even walk; no space is left empty. "The area is completely submerged and overflowing; it is not as though the water has stopped rising, as the water level is continuously increasing. Now, there is no mode of transport available, so we are just sitting helplessly inside our homes," an elderly resident told ANI.

With the Ganga flowing above the danger mark, the flood crisis has intensified across the riverine regions of Danapur block, including Manas, Hetanpur, Akilpur, Ganghara, Patlapur, and Kasmichak, causing immense hardship to residents. The surging waters have severely impacted two panchayats in Maner, along with six riverine panchayats situated along the Ganga, completely cutting off these areas from the town headquarters. (ANI)