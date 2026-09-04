A building partially collapsed in the Shyampukur area of North Kolkata on Friday afternoon. Officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Disaster Management Group have rushed to the spot and are carrying out rescue operations.

A building partially collapsed in the Shyampukur area of North Kolkata on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM at 66, Raja Naba Krishna Street, falling under the jurisdiction of the Shyampukur Police Station.

Rescue Operations Underway

Upon receiving the information, officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and personnel from the Disaster Management Group (DMG) immediately rushed to the spot to secure the area.

Currently, rescue operations and debris removal are underway at the location. Further details are awaited. (ANI)