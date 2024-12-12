Chennai: Chembarambakkam lake nears capacity; FLOOD alert possible for coastal city? Read on

Due to renewed heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the Chembarambakkam lake is expected to reach 22 feet. As a safety precaution, water may be released from the dam, potentially leading to a flood alert for residents along the Adyar River

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Rain in Chennai

Rain Returns

The Northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, resulting in heavy rainfall last week. This increased water levels in reservoirs, leading to the release of large volumes of water from dams. Several areas were flooded, and homes and crops were damaged.

After a week-long break, the rain has returned, affecting Chennai and over 20 districts since last night

article_image2

Chennai Water Levels Rise

Rising Water Levels

Schools are closed in over 15 districts. Water levels in Chennai's reservoirs are rising. Poondi reservoir (35 feet capacity) is at 34.05 feet (87%). Chembarambakkam lake (24 feet capacity) has reached 21.18 feet (80%)

article_image3

Chennai Dam Water Level

Chembarambakkam Water Level

Kannakkottai-Thervai Kandigai dam (36.61 feet capacity) is at 30.90 feet. Veeranam lake (8.50 feet capacity) is at 6.55 feet. Chembarambakkam lake, a key source for Chennai's drinking water, has reached 21.18 feet out of its 24-foot capacity (80%)

article_image4

Chembarambakkam Dam

Possible Water Release from Chembarambakkam

Inflow to Chembarambakkam has increased due to the continuous heavy rain. It is expected to reach 22 feet by tonight. Authorities are monitoring the inflow and may release water for safety reasons, potentially leading to a flood alert for residents along the Adyar River

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list dmn

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list

Atul Subhash suicide case you owe nothing to anyone bengaluru techie heartfelt letter to his 4 year old son gcw

Atul Subhash suicide case: ‘You owe nothing to anyone...' Bengaluru techie's heartfelt letter to his son

'Treated me like beast, Atul's family demanded Rs 10 lakh leading to my father's death: What techie's wife said shk

'Treated me like beast, Atul's family demanded Rs 10lakh leading to my father's death: What techie's wife said

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking open court hearing for trial's final arguments dmn

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

Atul Subhash suicide case: Viral video shows techie's in-laws fleeing on bike in Jaunpur following FIR (WATCH) vkp

Atul Subhash suicide case: Viral video shows techie's in-laws fleeing on bike in Jaunpur following FIR (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list dmn

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged: Check adorable photos HERE PICTURES ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged: Check adorable photos HERE |PICTURES

Atul Subhash suicide case you owe nothing to anyone bengaluru techie heartfelt letter to his 4 year old son gcw

Atul Subhash suicide case: ‘You owe nothing to anyone...' Bengaluru techie's heartfelt letter to his son

Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH) shk

Plane crashes into vehicles on Texas Highway, splits in two; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

Lakshmir Bhandar updates: KYC compliance mandatory under new guidelines AJR

Lakshmir Bhandar updates: KYC compliance mandatory under new guidelines

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon