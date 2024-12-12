Chennai: Chembarambakkam lake nears capacity; FLOOD alert possible for coastal city? Read on

Due to renewed heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the Chembarambakkam lake is expected to reach 22 feet. As a safety precaution, water may be released from the dam, potentially leading to a flood alert for residents along the Adyar River

Rain in Chennai

Rain Returns

The Northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, resulting in heavy rainfall last week. This increased water levels in reservoirs, leading to the release of large volumes of water from dams. Several areas were flooded, and homes and crops were damaged.

After a week-long break, the rain has returned, affecting Chennai and over 20 districts since last night