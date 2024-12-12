Chennai: Chembarambakkam lake nears capacity; FLOOD alert possible for coastal city? Read on
Due to renewed heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the Chembarambakkam lake is expected to reach 22 feet. As a safety precaution, water may be released from the dam, potentially leading to a flood alert for residents along the Adyar River
Rain in Chennai
Rain Returns
The Northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, resulting in heavy rainfall last week. This increased water levels in reservoirs, leading to the release of large volumes of water from dams. Several areas were flooded, and homes and crops were damaged.
After a week-long break, the rain has returned, affecting Chennai and over 20 districts since last night
Chennai Water Levels Rise
Rising Water Levels
Schools are closed in over 15 districts. Water levels in Chennai's reservoirs are rising. Poondi reservoir (35 feet capacity) is at 34.05 feet (87%). Chembarambakkam lake (24 feet capacity) has reached 21.18 feet (80%)
Chennai Dam Water Level
Chembarambakkam Water Level
Kannakkottai-Thervai Kandigai dam (36.61 feet capacity) is at 30.90 feet. Veeranam lake (8.50 feet capacity) is at 6.55 feet. Chembarambakkam lake, a key source for Chennai's drinking water, has reached 21.18 feet out of its 24-foot capacity (80%)
Chembarambakkam Dam
Possible Water Release from Chembarambakkam
Inflow to Chembarambakkam has increased due to the continuous heavy rain. It is expected to reach 22 feet by tonight. Authorities are monitoring the inflow and may release water for safety reasons, potentially leading to a flood alert for residents along the Adyar River