A video showing a Delhi Metro coach being used to carry cargo has surprised social media users. The clip shows goods kept behind a blue curtain while passengers travel in an adjoining section. While some users joked that the Metro had turned into a 'maalgadi', others welcomed the move, saying metro-based cargo transport could reduce road traffic.

A video showing cargo being carried inside a Delhi Metro train has caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing surprise at the unusual sight. The video shows one section of a Metro coach packed with bags and other goods. The cargo area appears to have been separated from the passenger section with a blue curtain-like sheet. Passengers can be seen sitting in the adjoining compartment as the train continues its journey.

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The unusual visuals quickly went viral, leaving many viewers wondering whether the Delhi Metro had started operating like a goods train.

Internet reacts with jokes and praise

The video drew a mix of reactions online. Several users joked that the Delhi Metro had now become a 'maalgadi', or goods train.

'Metro ❌ Maal Gadi ✔️', one user wrote, while another joked, 'Cargo metro'. Some others compared the service to Amazon deliveries, with one comment saying, “Amazon ke parcel hai metro me.”

The video also prompted references to films and popular culture. One user wrote, 'Train to Busan', while another joked about zombies being kept behind the curtain.

However, not everyone was amused. Some social media users pointed out that the sight was not unusual and could be part of a planned cargo transport service. One commenter claimed that the last coach is reserved for carrying goods during non-peak hours.

Others welcomed the idea, saying that moving goods through the Metro could reduce the number of delivery vehicles on Delhi's busy roads.

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Cargo transport during non-peak hours

The Delhi Metro's cargo transport plan is aimed at making use of available space during hours when passenger demand is lower. The service reportedly operates during non-peak periods so that regular commuter services are not affected.

Delhi Metro services begin early in the morning and remain heavily used during peak travel hours. Restricting cargo movement to quieter periods can help the operator use its existing network more efficiently while keeping passenger movement as the main priority.

The cargo is kept separately from commuters, with arrangements made to prevent passengers from entering the designated area.

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A new revenue option for Delhi Metro

The cargo initiative is also part of efforts to find additional sources of income for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Metro systems in several parts of the world have explored the use of public transport networks for moving parcels and goods. Such a model can allow cities to make better use of existing transport infrastructure while reducing dependence on road-based delivery vehicles.

For Delhi, shifting some cargo movement from roads to the Metro could potentially help reduce traffic pressure caused by delivery vans and trucks. It may also lower vehicle emissions and support quicker movement of parcels across the city.

The idea is especially useful for e-commerce companies and local businesses that depend on regular parcel deliveries.

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