Odisha is Naxal-free ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline, says ADG Sanjeeb Panda. In the last two years, security forces eliminated 27 hardcore Maoists and 78 surrendered, thanks to joint operations and an attractive surrender package.

Odisha Achieves Naxal-Free Target Ahead of Deadline

Security forces eliminated 27 "hardcore Maoists", and 78 surrendered in Odisha before the March 31 deadline for a Naxal-free India, Additional Director General (ADG) Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda said on Saturday. ADG Panda claimed that Odisha achieved the target of becoming free from Naxal violence before the March 31 deadline. He credited the joint efforts of the State's Special Operations Group (SOG), Special Intelligence Wing (SIW), CRPF and BSF for achieving the target.

"As you know, the Union Home Minister had assigned the target to all the states to get the state free of Naxal violence by 31 March 2026. In Odisha, with the cooperation of SOG, SIW, CRPF, and BSF, we achieved the target before 31 March 2026, and Odisha has become Naxal-free since then. In this fight, over the last two years, till 31 March 2026, our security forces have been successful in eliminating 27 hardcore Maoists, including two Central Committee members. Also, because of the attractive surrender package, 78 Maoists have surrendered before the police, along with the continuous pressure by our security forces." ADG Panda said.

PM Modi Hails Uprooting of 'Red Terror'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed how the country has successfully uprooted Naxalism from the country, remembering the sacrifice of security personnel on the 80th Independence Day while addressing the nation on the iconic ramparts of Red Fort. Saying that the Red Terror had kept several parts of the country "hostage" with the barrel of a gun, PM Modi highlighted how more than 3,500 security personnel were killed in various operations "in order to protect the people."

He drew a contrast between how India gained Independence in 1947 and becoming free of the grip of Naxalism. "Naxalism and Maoism destroyed the dreams of lakhs of youth. It stole the sons of numerous mothers, crushed the dreams of numerous mothers. This Naxalism had kept a large part of India and its population as a hostage for four decades with the barrel of a gun; they had destroyed the Constitution," PM Modi said during his Independence Day address. (ANI)