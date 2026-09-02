Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary paid tribute to former CM Daroga Prasad Rai on his birth anniversary in Patna. Other leaders, including Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary and LoP Tejashwi Yadav, also paid homage to the late leader's statue.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue located in Patna. On the occasion, artists from the Information and Public Relations Department performed aarti and devotional bhajans and kirtans. The programme also included the national song.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Cooperation Minister Ramkripal Yadav, Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary, Science, Technology and Technical Education Minister Sheila Kumari, legislators Shyam Rajak and Arun Manjhi, and Legislative Council members Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh, also known as Gandhi Ji, were among those who paid floral tributes. Chairman of the Farmers Commission Rupnarayan Mehta, other public representatives, former minister and Rai's son Chandrika Rai, along with family members and other dignitaries, also offered floral tributes at the statue.

Political Leaders Honour Former CM

The Chief Minister recalled his contributions to the social and political life of the state. In a post on X, Bihar CM wrote, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the revered former Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Daroga Prasad Rai ji, floral tributes were offered at his statue during the state-organised ceremony, and humble homage was paid."

पटना में बिहार के भूतपूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रद्धेय दारोगा प्रसाद राय जी की जयंती के अवसर पर आयोजित राजकीय समारोह में उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि दी। बिहार के सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक जीवन में उनके महत्वपूर्ण योगदान को सदैव स्मरण किया जाता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/E9wYWpJ2cg — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 2, 2026

"His important contributions to the social and political life of Bihar will always be remembered," the post read.

Further, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also paid tribute to Rai, recalling his contribution to public service, social justice and democratic values. He described Rai as a renowned freedom fighter, skilled administrator and beloved leader, and said his dedicated life would continue to inspire people.

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, प्रख्यात स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, कुशल प्रशासक एवं जनप्रिय नेता स्व. दारोगा प्रसाद राय जी की जयंती पर शत-शत नमन और विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। लोकसेवा, सामाजिक न्याय एवं लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति उनका समर्पित जीवन, हम सभी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/R7LwakmpFZ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 2, 2026

"On the birth anniversary of Bihar's former Chief Minister, renowned freedom fighter, skilled administrator, and beloved leader, the late Daroga Prasad Rai ji, heartfelt salutations and humble tribute. His dedicated life to public service, social justice, and democratic values will continue to inspire us all," Yadav wrote in a post on X. (ANI)