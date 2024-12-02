Lakshmi Bhandar payments delayed: When will December funds be credited?

Lakshmi Bhandar, a flagship scheme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, benefits lakhs of women in the state. However, even after December 1st, no money has been credited to anyone's account. When will the December payment be disbursed?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced several popular schemes during the 2021 assembly elections. Lakshmi Bhandar was the most popular among them. Although she had announced this scheme before the assembly elections. The Lakshmi Bhandar project is mainly for women.

Under this scheme, general category women are given Rs 1000 per month and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women are given Rs 1200 per month. Usually, the money is credited to the beneficiaries' accounts at the beginning of the month.

But this time a complication has arisen. Even after December 1, no money has been credited to anyone's account. Why this sudden decision? So will the Lakshmi Bhandar project be gradually closed?

The question is arising, when will the consumers get the money if it is not deposited at the beginning of the month. So will Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce a new date? Will a specific date be announced?

A new update has been received in this regard. It is learned that December 1 has fallen on Sunday. So no money will be deposited in any bank account that day. However, everyone will get the money on December 2, i.e. Monday.

