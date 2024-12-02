Lakshmi Bhandar payments delayed: When will December funds be credited?

Lakshmi Bhandar, a flagship scheme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, benefits lakhs of women in the state. However, even after December 1st, no money has been credited to anyone's account. When will the December payment be disbursed?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced several popular schemes during the 2021 assembly elections. Lakshmi Bhandar was the most popular among them. Although she had announced this scheme before the assembly elections. The Lakshmi Bhandar project is mainly for women.

article_image2

Under this scheme, general category women are given Rs 1000 per month and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women are given Rs 1200 per month. Usually, the money is credited to the beneficiaries' accounts at the beginning of the month.

article_image3

But this time a complication has arisen. Even after December 1, no money has been credited to anyone's account. Why this sudden decision? So will the Lakshmi Bhandar project be gradually closed?

article_image4

The question is arising, when will the consumers get the money if it is not deposited at the beginning of the month. So will Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce a new date? Will a specific date be announced?

article_image5

A new update has been received in this regard. It is learned that December 1 has fallen on Sunday. So no money will be deposited in any bank account that day. However, everyone will get the money on December 2, i.e. Monday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention shk

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

BREAKING Russian President Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Modi's formal invitation snt

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Narendra Modi's formal invitation

Recent Stories

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon