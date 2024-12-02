Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a United Nations peacekeeping force be deployed in Bangladesh and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention to secure the safety of religious minorities in the neighbouring nation.

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the safety of religious minorities in the violence-hit country. According to reports, speaking in the floor of the Bengal Assembly over the Bangladesh issue, Banerjee said the Government of India should take up the matter with the United Nation so that the UN peace keeping forces can bee deployed in Bangladesh.

Banerjee's demands come amid reports that at least three Hindu priests - from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) - have been arrested in civil unrest that has roiled Bangladesh since August.

Also read: Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest

"We have families... properties... and loved ones in Bangladesh. We accept whatever stance the Government of India takes on this...but we condemn atrocities on religious grounds anywhere in the world and appeal to the union government, and the Prime Minister, to intervene," she said.

Banerjee added she had spoken to the chief of the ISKCON's Kolkata unit to extend her sympathies and support, and stressed, "If Indians are attacked in Bangladesh, then we cannot tolerate it. We can bring back (repatriate) our people from there."

"The Government of India can take this matter up with the United Nations... so a peacekeeping force can be sent to Bangladesh," Banerjee said.

