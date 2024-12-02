Oppo F27 vs Vivo Y300: Which budget smartphone should you pick?

The Vivo Y300 and Oppo F27 offer similar features and pricing in the mid-range smartphone segment. This comparison analyzes their design, display, performance, camera, battery, and price to determine which device comes out on top.

With remarkable features and specs, Vivo just released its new Y-series smartphone in the mid-range smartphone market. Although the Vivo Y300 is a fantastic choice for those under Rs. 25,000, there are other smartphones that are competitively priced in the same category. We have thus contrasted the smartphone with the Oppo F27, which also has some appealing features, in order to understand the frenzy. Here is a detailed specifications comparison of the Oppo F27 and Vivo Y300. Also Read | Malware on your smartphone? How to detect it and tips to fix it

Oppo F27 vs Vivo Y300: Design and display The Vivo Y300 has a fresh look with a boxy shape and a plastic body. The smartphone appears to be rather lightweight and robust, despite the fact that many people may not like how thick it is. The Oppo F27, on the other hand, has a spherical camera module and a plastic shell, giving the smartphone a more upscale appearance. Both smartphones are protected from dust and water with an IP64 classification. Also Read | iQOO 13 to Redmi Note 14 series: 5 smartphone launches to look forward to in December 2024 The Vivo Y300's display is a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. On the other hand, the Oppo F27 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 2100 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Oppo F27 vs Vivo Y300: Performance The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU and 8 GB of RAM power the Vivo Y300. Conversely, the Oppo F27 has 8GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Both the Vivo and Oppo devices are built on Android 14 and run FuntouchOS and ColorOS, respectively. Also Read | Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which is better? Which one should you buy?

Oppo F27 vs Vivo Y300: Camera The Vivo Y300 has a dual camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor to take pictures. Additionally, the Oppo F27 has a dual-camera setup with a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP main camera. A 32MP selfie camera is included with both versions. Also Read | New on Instagram: Live location, fun stickers and DM nicknames; Check details

Oppo F27 vs Vivo Y300: Battery A 5000mAh battery powers the Oppo F27 and Vivo Y300. On the other hand, Oppo provides 45 charging and Vivo supports 80W charging. As a result, the Vivo Y300 will charge more quickly. Also Read | Oppo Find X8 series launched: 5 key things you should know before buying it Oppo F27 vs Vivo Y300: Price The Vivo Y300, which has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, starts at Rs. 21,999. In contrast, the Oppo F27 costs Rs. 22,499 and comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

