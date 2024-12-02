Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Massive traffic jam hits Bengaluru Airport road flyover as rain lashes city (WATCH)

Cyclone Fengal's relentless rains have caused chaos in Bengaluru, with massive traffic jams on key routes like the airport flyover. Overflowing drains, potholes, and inadequate traffic management worsen the situation, leaving commuters and tourists stranded. Heavy rains are expected to continue for three days.

Bengaluru: Cyclone Fengal has thrown Silicon City into chaos, with heavy rains lashing the city for the past two days. Monday morning began on a challenging note for commuters, as a viral video revealed a massive traffic jam on the airport road flyover near Sahakar Nagar, North Bengaluru. Vehicles were stuck for kilometres, causing severe inconvenience to motorists.

The flyover connecting the Kempegowda International Airport to Hebbal saw bumper-to-bumper traffic, with vehicles stranded on both the upper and lower roads. People travelling from Devanahalli, Chikkaballapur, and the airport towards the city were caught in long queues. Many commuters were left frustrated as the situation worsened due to the absence of traffic police to manage the flow.

Adding to the woes, bikers and motorists struggled to navigate through the relentless rain. Despite wearing raincoats, many faced significant challenges as visibility dropped and pothole-ridden roads worsened the conditions. Areas such as Shanthinagar signal and Majestic main road were particularly hard hit, with rainwater filling potholes, further hindering the movement of buses and other vehicles.

Overflowing rajakaluves (stormwater drains) compounded the problem, flooding nearby roads and making walking impossible for pedestrians. Tourists visiting Bengaluru were left disappointed as the rain disrupted their plans.

Meteorologists predict that the heavy rainfall will continue for the next three days, urging motorists to exercise caution while driving. The city has witnessed heavy downpours since Saturday, and Monday's morning rush hour painted a grim picture of Bengaluru's traffic woes.



Bengaluru faces heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, parents demand school closures

Officials advise residents to plan their travel routes carefully to avoid traffic hotspots like Sahakar Nagar and Majestic. Videos of the massive traffic jams have gone viral on social media, showing vehicles inching forward amidst torrential rain.

Cyclone Fengal's impact on Bengaluru highlights the city's persistent infrastructure issues and the ongoing traffic woes.

Latest Videos