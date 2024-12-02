Filmy-style heist on camera: 2 masked men barge into petrol pump, loot Rs 4 lakh cash at gunpoint in UP| WATCH

In a daring Bollywood-style heist, two armed miscreants stormed a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, and escaped with over Rs 4 lakh in cash.

In a daring Bollywood-style heist, two armed miscreants stormed a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, and escaped with over Rs 4 lakh in cash. The criminals brandished firearms to intimidate staff, and looted the petrol pump at 4 am.

The duo didn't stop there. They attempted to target another petrol pump soon after but were thwarted.

The entire robbery was captured on CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump and the footage has since gone viral.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits, relying on CCTV footage and witness accounts.

