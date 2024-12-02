Filmy-style heist on camera: 2 masked men barge into petrol pump, loot Rs 4 lakh cash at gunpoint in UP| WATCH

In a daring Bollywood-style heist, two armed miscreants stormed a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, and escaped with over Rs 4 lakh in cash.

Filmy-style heist on camera: Two masked men barge into petrol pump, loot Rs 4 lakh cash at gunpoint (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

In a daring Bollywood-style heist, two armed miscreants stormed a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, and escaped with over Rs 4 lakh in cash. The criminals brandished firearms to intimidate staff, and looted the petrol pump at 4 am.

The duo didn't stop there. They attempted to target another petrol pump soon after but were thwarted.

The entire robbery was captured on CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump and the footage has since gone viral.

Also read: Haryana HORROR! 3-year-old raped, murdered in Nuh; family says limbs broken, blood-soaked body dumped

Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits, relying on CCTV footage and witness accounts.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention shk

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

BREAKING Russian President Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Modi's formal invitation snt

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Narendra Modi's formal invitation

Recent Stories

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself dmn

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon