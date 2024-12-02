Vikrant, Sana to Twinkle: 10 celebrities who left Bollywood at peak

Entertainment
'12th Fail' fame Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement from Bollywood. Many actors have left films at their peak. Learn about such actors.
Vikrant Massey has announced that he will no longer work in Bollywood. His last film will release in 2025. His decision at the peak of his career at 37 is surprising.
Sana Khan, seen in films like Salman Khan starrer 'Jai Ho', married in 2020 and left acting for Islam. She was 31 or 32 at the time.
Zaira Wasim, seen in films like 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar', retired from Bollywood in 2019 at the age of 19 to follow Islam. 'The Sky Is Pink' was her last film.
Asin married Rahul Sharma in 2016. But a year before this, in 2015, she quit films. The 'Ghajini' actress was 30 when she left the industry.
Tanushree entered movies in 2005 and left the industry in 2010. According to her, she was sexually harassed on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please', which forced her to quit acting.
Sahil Khan entered films with 'Style' in 2001 and retired in 2010. Sahil, who left films at 34, shifted his focus to bodybuilding.
Mayuri Kango, the heroine of films like 'Betaabi', 'Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet' and 'Badal', retired from films in 2009. She has shifted to New York with her husband Aditya Dhillon.
Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinki Khanna was 27 when she retired from films in 2004, a year after marrying Samir Saran.
Twinkle Khanna was 28 when she retired from acting after marrying Akshay Kumar in 2001. 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' was her last film.
The beautiful heroine of the 80s and 90s, Meenakshi Sheshadri, left the industry in 1999 and shifted to Washington DC with her husband Harish Mysore. She was 36 at the time.
