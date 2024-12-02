Pushpa 2: The Rule: Grab your tickets under Rs 100 in THESE cities

Entertainment
Booking for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has begun. Ticket prices go up to Rs 3000. Where can you find affordable tickets (Hindi version) in major cities?
Watch Pushpa 2's Hindi version (2D) at AGS Cinemas, T. Nagar, Chennai, for Rs 63 at 1 PM and 5 PM.
Watch 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) at Sonali Cinema: Dunlop, Kolkata, for just Rs 70 at 9 AM, 12:45 PM, 4:30 PM, and 8:15 PM.
'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) is available for just Rs 95 at Delight Cinema, Asif Ali Road, Delhi, at 10:30 AM and 2:15 PM.
Watch 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) at Bharat Cineplex, Kurla (West), Mumbai, for just Rs 100 at 10 AM.
Watch 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) at Pushpanjali Sultanpalya Cinema Hall, Bengaluru, for Rs 150 at 6 PM and 10 PM.
