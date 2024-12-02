Entertainment

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Grab your tickets under Rs 100 in THESE cities

Booking for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has begun. Ticket prices go up to Rs 3000. Where can you find affordable tickets (Hindi version) in major cities?

'Pushpa 2' tickets for Rs 63 in Chennai!

Watch Pushpa 2's Hindi version (2D) at AGS Cinemas, T. Nagar, Chennai, for Rs 63 at 1 PM and 5 PM.

'Pushpa 2' available for ₹70 in Kolkata

Watch 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) at Sonali Cinema: Dunlop, Kolkata, for just Rs 70 at 9 AM, 12:45 PM, 4:30 PM, and 8:15 PM.

Tickets available for Rs 95 in Delhi

'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) is available for just Rs 95 at Delight Cinema, Asif Ali Road, Delhi, at 10:30 AM and 2:15 PM.

Tickets available for Rs 100 in Mumbai

Watch 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) at Bharat Cineplex, Kurla (West), Mumbai, for just Rs 100 at 10 AM.

Tickets for Rs 150 in Bengaluru

Watch 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi 2D) at Pushpanjali Sultanpalya Cinema Hall, Bengaluru, for Rs 150 at 6 PM and 10 PM.

