Authorities in Nashik are investigating the death of a 7-year-old student at a government school. While the girl's father suspects food poisoning, initial checks on food and water supplies serving 17 schools have shown no contamination.

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have launched an inquiry following the death of a seven-year-old female student residing at the Visapur Government Ashram School. Initial investigations conducted by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) into the school’s food and water supplies have yielded satisfactory safety results.

Official Inquiry and Initial Findings

Addressing the incident, Kashmira Shankhe, Assistant Collector and Tribal Development Project Officer (ITDP, Kalwan), detailed the initial findings of the department's inquiry into the facility's logistics and safety standards. "We conducted inquiries this morning regarding the food served at the school, which is supplied by a central kitchen that caters to 17 schools. Upon inspecting the registers for this school and the others, we found no evidence of contaminated food. We also examined water samples from the school... the reports for both the water and the food were satisfactory," Shankhe told ANI.

The Visapur Government Ashram School receives daily meals prepared by a centralised kitchen facility that services a cluster of 17 regional residential schools. Department officials inspected operational registers across the network, alongside laboratory tests of on-site water sources and prepared food samples, finding no immediate indication of contamination or widespread illness among other students.

The Tribal Development Department confirmed standard monetary relief for the deceased student's family following the tragedy. "Our department provides compensation of Rs 2 lakh in the event of such a student's death," said Kashmira Shankhe.

Local administrative officials are awaiting complete medical and autopsy reports to determine the precise cause of death while continuing to monitor safety protocols at the facility.

Father Alleges Food Poisoning

The girl's father alleged food poisoning as the primary cause behind her death. Speaking to ANI, he demanded an inquiry into the incident. "Yesterday around 1:30 AM at night, my daughter's health deteriorated, so the teacher called me. I went there, and she was brought to the Kalwan Civil Hospital. When we arrived there, she had passed away. She vomited after eating food at 6 o'clock, and because of that, there should be an inquiry; this is what I demand. This happened due to the food, and my only demand to the administration is that action be taken against that contractor," father told ANI.

(ANI)