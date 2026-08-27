8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Demand Reaches 4.0! See How Your Salary Could Change
Central government employees and pensioners are buzzing about the 8th Pay Commission. Unions are pushing for a fitment factor between 3.61 and 4.00, a big jump from the 7th Pay Commission's 2.57.
8th Central Pay Commission
Employee unions demand for 8th Pay Commission
Now, for the 8th Pay Commission, employee unions are demanding a fitment factor between 3.61 and 4.00. These numbers might look small on paper, but they will create a difference of thousands of rupees in employees' monthly salaries.
What is fitment factor and why is it important
The fitment factor is the multiplier used to calculate the new salary under a new pay commission. It is multiplied with an employee's current basic pay. This factor not only includes the effect of Dearness Allowance (DA) but also ensures a real increase in employees' income. The same factor is also used to determine the basic pension for pensioners.
Main demands of the unions
NCJCM Staff Side
Minimum Salary
Fitment factor proposal
Pay Matrix: What will be the benefits as per level?
Can the government bear this financial burden?
Fitment factor selected by the Eighth Pay Commission
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