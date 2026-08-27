Raipur's IGKV is investigating an alleged Genetics paper leak. The Registrar stated a probe is underway before confirming the leak. Exams have been rescheduled. This follows a previous Entomology paper leak where six people, including a professor, were arrested.

IGKV Investigates Fresh Paper Leak Allegation

Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has initiated an investigation into allegations of a paper leak involving the Genetics examination paper, with Registrar Kapil Dev Deepak saying that the matter cannot be termed a leak until the probe is completed. The Registrar's statement came after allegations surfaced that the Genetics question paper of the university had been leaked, following which the university decided to approach the police and initiate a probe into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Dev Deepak, Registrar, Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, said, "No, we shouldn't call it a paper leak yet because we have just learned through the media that the Genetics paper has allegedly leaked. However, in the WhatsApp message being shown to me, only 'Wednesday' is written, and nothing else is clear. So, we can't say for sure as it's a matter of investigation, as you all are suggesting. Taking cognisance at our level, we are writing to the Station House Officer (SHO) to initiate an investigation."

"If it is confirmed during the investigation, we will cancel it. This concerns the future of many students and is a matter of credibility. Further action will be determined only after the investigation is complete," he said.

The Registrar said the university has constituted a committee to examine the issue and gather details from all 28 colleges where the examinations were conducted. "The committee we have formed is gathering inputs from all 28 colleges where the exams were held. They are examining aspects such as the timing of when the question papers were opened and who was present. The investigation team is looking into all possible angles and potential points of failure," he added.

He further said that the university has rescheduled the examinations for September 7 and 8 and has also introduced changes in the examination process to prevent such incidents. "We have scheduled those exams for the 7th and 8th of September. We have also made some changes to the examination process; a notification has been issued stating that students from private colleges will now take their exams at nearby government colleges within the same district."

Previous Paper Leak Case and Arrests

The latest allegations of a Genetics paper leak come amid an ongoing investigation into an earlier question paper leak case at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya. In the previous case, six people, including a professor and five students of a private college in Durg district, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the leak of the Entomology question paper.

According to police, the accused professor, who was assigned to collect the question paper from the university, allegedly used an endoscopic camera by making a small hole in the sealed envelope to scan the paper. He later transcribed the questions manually and allegedly sold 15 copied questions to students. The Entomology examination was cancelled after the alleged leak came to light on August 20.

During the investigation, police also found that the same professor had allegedly leaked another question paper, Plant Pathology, on August 7 using a similar method. Durg DCP (Crime) Smruthik Rajanala said the matter came to light after the Controller of Examinations reported a suspected leak, following which a joint team of local police and the crime branch began an investigation.

Based on leads from students who had received the leaked paper, police traced the case to the professor and arrested six accused persons. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also confirmed the arrests, saying that the investigation was underway and strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the case. Authorities are also examining possible lapses in examination security protocols and the role of other individuals in the alleged network. (ANI)