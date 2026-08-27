The Uttar Pradesh government has sounded a high alert across the state following devastating floods in Nepal. A 24-hour helpline (1070) is active to assist stranded individuals, while border districts are under constant vigil.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has sounded an alert across the state in view of the devastating flood situation in neighbouring Nepal, instructing administrations in border districts to maintain a round-the-clock vigil. The Relief Commissioner's office in Lucknow has initiated 24-hour monitoring, deploying a dedicated team of personnel to track ground developments and assist people stranded in Nepal along with their families through the state toll-free helpline number 1070.

UP's Preparedness and Monitoring

Providing details on the preparedness, UP Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said that 10 calls have been received on helpline 1070 so far from individuals reporting a loss of contact with family members who had travelled to Nepal. "Currently, there is no report of an immediate threat to the border districts of Uttar Pradesh, but the situation is being closely watched. The incident occurred on the northern border of Nepal adjacent to China. There was an apprehension of danger from the floodwaters flowing downstream from there. However, monitoring the situation since last night, the water levels have not crossed the danger mark as was previously anticipated. Rescue operations are actively underway in Nepal, with the Government of India also providing support in relief and rescue operations," Yashod told ANI.

"Back in July, we handled an inflow of 200,000 cusecs of water in Kushinagar, Maharajganj, and Deoria districts, and even then, the flood situation did not become critical here. At present, around 100,000 cusecs of water is flowing from the Valmiki Barrage, which does not pose any danger," he noted. The state administration is also maintaining a continuous watch on the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers in border districts, particularly Maharajganj and Kushinagar, to take prompt preventive measures if water levels rise.

Emphasising that border administrations remain on high alert, Yashod said, "Given the tragedy in Nepal, all three border districts remain on high alert. We maintained round-the-clock monitoring of water levels and barrage conditions overnight. Simultaneously, we were continuously gathering information regarding the barrages and embankments on the Nepal side as well. So as of now, there is no immediate flood threat. Even if floodwaters do arrive, administrative arrangements across districts are fully equipped, and citizens will not face hardships," the official added.

Gorkha Community Expresses Solidarity

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, Padam Thapa, President of the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha, expressed profound grief over the catastrophe in Nepal, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural and familial ties between the two nations and expressing solidarity with the affected population. "Right now, first of all, this is a very tragic incident for India as well, because our relationship with Nepal is very deep; we share a Roti-Beti bond. In many ways and on every subject, we are deeply connected, and India's ties with Nepal go back to ancient times. Due to this sudden, massive deluge that came down from the mountains, the Gorkha community residing in Uttarakhand and members of the Gorkha community all across India are deeply concerned," Thapa said.

Underlining that relief and rehabilitation must remain the immediate priority, Thapa noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already spoken to the leadership in Nepal to assess the situation and coordinate assistance. Appealing for calm among the community and students, Thapa added, "We also want to reassure the approximately 2.5 crore Gorkhas residing across India, as well as those who have come from Nepal for work or higher studies: please do not panic. As the government issues guidelines and once conditions normalise, people can plan to travel accordingly." He also urged authorities in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar to remain on high alert as floodwaters travel downstream, stating that the Gorkha community is actively mobilising emergency aid and shelter materials, including military-grade tents, for the disaster-affected areas.

Other States Extend Support

Simultaneously, the Chhattisgarh Government has issued helpline numbers to assist citizens of its state stranded in Nepal due to floods and landslides. Citizens or their family members can contact the Disaster Management Helpline at 1070 or telephone number +91-771-2223471 for assistance and necessary information. Extending his support, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the State Government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of crisis, and the government is working with utmost promptness to ensure the safe return of stranded citizens and to provide all necessary assistance.

Similarly, to assist residents of Madhya Pradesh present or stranded in Nepal amidst the disaster, the following helpline number, WhatsApp number, and email ID have been issued for assistance. Helpline Number: 011-26772005; WhatsApp Number: 9818963273; e-mail: recp1mpbhawan@mp.gov.in.

Devastation in Nepal

Nepal has been hit by devastating flash floods triggered by a massive surge in the Bhote Koshi River, causing loss of life, displacement and extensive damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, bridges and hydropower facilities. According to Nepal Embassy sources, 175 bodies have been recovered so far, while many people, including locals and tourists, remain missing. Around 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing, though the figures are still being verified as search and rescue operations continue. (ANI)