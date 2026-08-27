Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of seven people in a road accident in Palnadu district. A private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Chilakaluripet. He urged for better medical care and a probe into the tragedy.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, where seven people lost their lives after a private travel bus collided with an auto-rickshaw. YS Jagan expressed that it was heartbreaking that seven passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw died in the accident involving the private bus, which was travelling from Vijayawada to Chennai. The victims were reportedly residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal. He said the loss of several lives from the same area has made the tragedy even more painful.

Jagan Calls for Inquiry and Medical Aid

He urged authorities to ensure immediate and the best possible medical treatment for all those injured in the accident and provide necessary medical facilities, with special attention to critically injured persons.

YS Jagan also called for a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and urged authorities to strengthen road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, YS Jagan prayed for peace to the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Details of the Collision

According to preliminary information, the private travel bus was travelling from Vijayawada towards Chennai when it rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying passengers who were travelling from Konda Manjuru to Vellore to attend a function. Following information about the collision, local police and 108 emergency ambulance personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Transport Minister Reacts

Reacting to the accident, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep shock and anguish over the loss of lives. Expressing concern over the recurring loss of precious lives in road accidents, the Minister said, "Journeys should take people to their destination, not to their final destination." (ANI)