    All systems go on aircraft carrier Vikrant; sea trials completed

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    The indigenous aircraft carrier has over 2,300 compartments designed for a crew of around 1700, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. It has a top speed of about 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

    Image: IAC Vikrant back in port after undergoing tests

    Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is all set to be handed over to the Indian Navy later this month after the ship completed the fourth phase of sea trials on Sunday. This means that the aircraft carrier can be commissioned into service in August. 

    During the fourth phase of sea sailing, a majority of equipment and systems on board, including some of the aviation facilities' complex equipment, were tested. The carrier's commissioning would coincide with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the country's independence.  

    Image: IAC Vikrant undergoing tests

    Vikrant's construction reflects the nation's quest for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or Make in India, with over 76 per cent indigenous content. It must be noted that the first sea sailing of the IAC was successfully completed in August last year.

    The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier is considered to be the largest and most complex warship being constructed in India.

    Image: Russian-built MiG-29K fighter jet on the deck of the IAC Vikrant

    Built at the cost of over Rs 23,000 crore, the IAC Vikrant will operate the Russian-built MiG-29K fighter jets and Kamov-31 air early warning helicopters, the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters, and the soon-to-be-inducted US-made MH-60R multirole helicopters.

    Image: The Advanced Light Helicopter on the deck of the IAC Vikrant

    Once inducted, India would enter a select group of countries having the capability to build state-of-the-art aircraft carriers. The IAC has over 2,300 compartments designed for a crew of around 1700, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. It has a top speed of about 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

