Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma created history when they flew in formation in a Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar in Karnataka. 

    Image: Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma with his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma

    Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma created history when they flew in formation in a Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar in Karnataka. 

    Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, who has been undergoing her training at Air Force Station Bidar, was commissioned into the force in December last year. 

    After her training, she will be deployed onto faster and more superior fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

    Also Read: Soldier's daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

    Image: Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma with his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma

    This is the first time a father and his daughter have been a part of the same fighter formation for a mission. 

    "It was the mission where Air Commodore Sanjay and Flying Officer Ananya were more than just father and daughter. They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would," an Indian Air Force official said.

    Also Read: French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    Image: Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma with his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma

    Having an extensive experience in fighter operations, Air Commodore Sharna was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989. He had commanded a Mig-21 Squadron as well as a frontline fighter station.

    Ananya grew up in an environment where she would have imagined being part of it. When the government announced to induct women officers into the fighter stream of the force, she saw that her lifelong dream could now be a possibility. 

    A B-Tech in Electronics and Communication, she was selected for training for the flying branch of IAF in 2021.

    Also Read: Sadhguru Exclusive: 'Organic farming is urban nonsense'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    India Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme snt

    Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme

    Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin know how to apply documents required other details gcw

    Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin; know how to apply, documents required, other details

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark 5 days still left for process to end gcw

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark; 5 days still left for process to end

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Will try to rectify the mistakes we made - Rahul Dravid-krn

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Will try to rectify the mistakes we made' - Rahul Dravid

    football Ronaldo Man United transfer bombshell: Despite Real Madrid legacy, striker open to Barcelona move snt

    Ronaldo transfer bombshell: Despite Real Madrid legacy, striker open to Barcelona move?

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt reveals details of suhaagraat with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy-ayh

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel 2 arrested gcw

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel; 2 held

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon