A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma and his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma created history when they flew in formation in a Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar in Karnataka. Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, who has been undergoing her training at Air Force Station Bidar, was commissioned into the force in December last year. After her training, she will be deployed onto faster and more superior fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

This is the first time a father and his daughter have been a part of the same fighter formation for a mission. "It was the mission where Air Commodore Sanjay and Flying Officer Ananya were more than just father and daughter. They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would," an Indian Air Force official said.

