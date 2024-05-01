Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Tiger is Alive', UK MP Barry Gardiner shares pictures as he meets Salman Khan in London

    In the photos, UK MP Barry Gardiner and Salman Khan were seen having a chat at London's Wembley Stadium.

    'Tiger is Alive', UK MP Barry Gardiner shares pictures as he meets Salman Khan in London RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 1, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Actor Salman Khan has flown to London weeks after the shooting outside his Mumbai home. Barry Gardiner, a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, tweeted photos of the actor's visit on social media. Salman can be seen in the photos conversing with the UK MP at the Wembley Stadium.

    Barry Gardiner's post

    Also read: Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH

    Salman Khan house firing case

    The 'Tiger 3' star has returned to work as planned following the April 14 gunfire incident outside his Mumbai home. According to reports, the actor even told his crew not to adjust his schedule in the aftermath of the incident since he didn't want to focus on it. Around 5 a.m. on April 14, two motorcycle-riding males opened fire outside the 58-year-old actor's home in Mumbai's Bandra district and fled the scene. So far, four people have been apprehended in the case and the gun was found in Surat's Tapi river. 

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    YRF Spy Universe Alia Bhatt to feature in action-packed scenes; Sharvari Wagh to join RBA

    YRF Spy Universe: Alia Bhatt to feature in action-packed scenes; Sharvari Wagh to join

    'Malayalee from India' Review: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer; Read rkn

    'Malayalee from India' Review: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer; Read

    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said RKK

    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said

    How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra has some interesting answer and advice RBA

    'How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra has some interesting answer and advice

    Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'son-in-law'; superstar also recalls Anushka Sharma and RCB player's dating days RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'son-in-law'; star also recalls Anushka Sharma and RCB player's dating days

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details

    Origin of email traced': Delhi Lt Governor after bomb hoax shuts down nearly 100 schools gcw

    'Origin of email traced': Delhi Lt Governor after bomb hoax shuts down nearly 100 schools

    Landmark milestone: GST collections hit record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 snt

    Landmark milestone: GST collections hit record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leader from Lucknow Rajnath Singh declares assets worth Rs 7.36 crore gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Rajnath Singh declares assets worth Rs 7.36 crore

    From Soundarya to Silk Smitha: Sandalwood star actresses with who lived short span, with stellar impact vkp

    From Soundarya to Silk Smitha: Sandalwood star actresses who lived short spans, leaving lasting legacy

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon