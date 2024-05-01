Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says 'Big Fan of PM Modi'

Rupali Ganguly, a famous TV actress best known for her role in Anupamaa, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was earlier seen visiting the BJP's headquarters.

TV star Rupali Ganguly, a renowned TV actor known for appearing in Anupamaa and Sarabhai versus Sarabhai, declared her entry into Indian politics on Wednesday. The actress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its leader Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. Rupali released a video on Instagram earlier this year about her 'fan girl' moment meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TV star said to the media, “I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore i wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party.”

Also Read: WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said

India's No 1 TV Actress Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama joins BJP 🔥🔥



Big boost to BJP ⚡



She said "I am a big fan of PM Modi. When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this"



"BJP has been doing great work and therefore i wanted to join the… pic.twitter.com/wClL1o6eJK — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) May 1, 2024

“A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India @mygovindia,” she said on Instagram.

Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi. https://t.co/tglXME4ffP — Hakam Singh Ahmedgarhia (@HAhmedgarhia) May 1, 2024

While the actress has announced her political career, she has yet to confirm whether she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rupali joins Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, and others who joined the BJP this year.

On the professional front

Rupali Ganguly is now working on her show 'Anupamaa', which is one of the highest-rated series on Indian television today. She rose to prominence with the comedy-drama programme Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which was very popular in metropolitan areas. The comedy show premiered in 2004 and was cancelled after only one and a half seasons. Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, and Deven Bhojani all had major parts in the programme.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Know his net worth, fee, luxury items

Rupali proceeded to feature in more hit television shows, including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, before taking a break from performing. After a seven-year absence, she returned with the soap opera Anupamaa.

Latest Videos