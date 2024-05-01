Business

ATM Fraud: Here are 7 common types of bank account scam

Here are 7 common ATM frauds and how to stay safe.

Image credits: Freepik

Skimming

Installing a tiny shimming device on the machine to gather magnetic data from the ATM card.

Image credits: Freepik

Cloning

ATM card cloning is also considered hacking. Cloning fraudsters typically target the elderly, who are less knowledgeable and cautious of such scams and frauds.

Image credits: Freepik

Trapping

Installing a system that traps an ATM card in the machine's card slot. The fraudster takes the card, while the victim seeks aid in getting it out.

Image credits: Freepik

Keyboard Jamming

Fraudsters jam important ATM buttons like 'Enter' and 'Cancel', leading the victim to have a failed transaction. Scammers steal the card as the victim leaves to seek assistance.

Image credits: Freepik

Simming

Shimming is a more advanced type of ATM fraud in which thieves use a tiny, card-sized device called a shim to retrieve data from a debit or credit card chip.

Image credits: Freepik

Card Swapping

Card Swapping is a complex type of ATM fraud in which a fraudster monitors your PIN entry and then uses a distraction method to replace your card with a counterfeit one.

Image credits: Freepik

Phishing

Phishing is a dishonest attempt to get private information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by impersonating a trustworthy entity in electronic contacts.

Image credits: freepik
