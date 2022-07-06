Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    The RFP, which was floated on July 5, notes that the image intensifiers should have overall indigenous content of 50 per cent for assault rifles while the source of image intensifiers tube should have minimum of 30 per cent of Make in India content.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    To further accelerate the modernisation drive and enhance its operational capabilities, the Indian Army has issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) to procure over 29,000 image intensifiers for assault rifles. The image intensifiers will help the soldiers on the frontline locate the enemy during night operations.

    The RFP, which was floated on July 5, notes that the image intensifiers should have an overall indigenous content of 50 per cent for assault rifles, while the source of image intensifiers tube should have a minimum of 30 per cent of Make in India content.

    "The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure quantity 29,762 Night Sight (II) for 7.62 x 51 mm Assault Rifles along with accessories for each Assault Rifles [Lens Cover, Eye Guard, Cleaning Kit, Battery Pack Charger and quantity 03 Sets of Batteries (each set of batteries corresponds to number of batteries required to operate the sight)] and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs," the RFP document read. 

    The force has sought that the night sight should facilitate engagement up to an effective range of a minimum of 600m for detection and 500m for recognition. 

    The image intensifiers should operate on removable rechargeable batteries housed in sight. The battery replacement should be possible without dismounting the sight from the weapon. 

    It should have an endurance of 25 hours for maximum brightness of reticle illumination. Among the conditions that the land force has put before include that the components should be manufactured after the date of the contract signing.

    "Once the contract is concluded, and the delivery schedule is established, the bidder shall adhere to it and ensure continuity of supply of deliverables and their components under the contract," the RFP document read.

    The deliverables supplied shall carry a warranty for 24 months. 

    The 'In-Service Life' of the Night Sight (II) for 7.62 x 51 mm Assault Rifle should not be less than 10,000 hours of operation or 10 years, whichever is earlier.

