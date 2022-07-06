Fighter jets for INS Vikrant to be bought the Rafale way

Dassault Rafale-M and Boeing F-18 have completed their operational demo. The report is yet to come in on the op-demo. Once that comes in, the Navy will do a staff evaluation. Preferably it will be an Inter-Governmental Agreement case. That is the recommendation from the Navy.

With the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant all set to join the service next month, the Indian Navy will procure new fighter aircraft under an Inter-Governmental Agreement. It must be mentioned that French-origin Rafale (M) and US-made F-18 have completed their trials.

In reply to a question, Indian Navy's in-charge of Air Acquisition Commodore Pankaj Chauhan stated that the operational demo by Dassault Rafale and Boeing F-18 has been completed. The report is yet to come in on the op-demo. Once that comes in, we will do a staff evaluation. Preferably it will be an Inter-Governmental Agreement case. That is the recommendation from the Navy."

Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade that the trial by these two jets had been completed to prove their capability to operate from aircraft carriers.

He also said, "Our aim is indigenisation. We have a Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) plan, but it will take some time."

He added that the Navy is looking for an aircraft from these two to meet its requirements, and the indigenous jets will be inducted once they are ready.

It is pertinent to note here that the Indian Navy had in 2017 issued a Request For Information (RFI) to buy 57 twin-engine carrier fighters. As per the reports, the number of fighter aircraft has been reduced to 26.

Before being commissioned in the Indian Navy next month, IAC Vikrant will set sail for the final round of sea trials next week.

Seminar on indigensiation

Indian Navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation will hold a 2-day global seminar and exhibition on naval innovation and indigenisation, 'Swavlamban', on July 18.

In 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the NIIO, providing a flexible and accessible interface for academia and industry with the Indian Navy. The Navy vice chief said that a total of 38 Intellectual Property Rights applications had been filed by Navy personnel in the last two years.

In reply to a question, Vice Admiral Ghormade said that the war between Russia and Ukraine will not impact the construction of two warships in Russia, which is underway. "The effort was to ensure that there was no impact of the war in Ukraine," he said.