    Want to live longer? Here are 6 tips that will help you live healthy and happy for long

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Many researchers have indicated that several positive practices, including exercise, eating well, some body movements, are enough to keep the mind, muscles, heart, and body fit.

    We all want to live long and enjoy life with our friends and family. Some want to live long to travel worldwide and appreciate different cuisines worldwide. But for that, we need to focus in our present and live a healthy lifestyle. A team of Australian researchers has developed an exciting aspect to help live a healthy and long life. 
     

    Professor Ruth Hubbard of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Queensland and his team studied Marvel films from Iron Man (2008) to Black Widow (2021). The team studied five Marvel superhero characters, The Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Spider-Man and suggested some health tips based on the behaviour and habits of the superheroes. That will help us live longer and stay younger.
     

    Socialize: It is said that people live longer and healthier when they are around positive people. Many studies have also suggested that people with strong social connections are happier. Loneliness and social solitariness negatively affect health as you get old. 
     

    Regular exercise: Exercise, Yoga, playing some sports or some movement on the body is sufficient to keep muscles, heart, mind and body fit. Walking is also good, helps in metabolizing glucose, it also activates the whole body, making our bodywork faster and fluently.
     

    Weight: Focus on weight to remain physically healthy. Check out diet, do cardio or do muscle toning exercise to increase your stamina and energy levels.

    Avoid alcohol and cigarettes: Smoking is associated with lung disease, cancers, and cardiovascular disease. And excessive alcohol use can lead to an increased risk of health problems. SO AVOID 
     

    Keep working: An active mind helps control old age-related mental illnesses like dementia. A sharp mind or working mind will definitely increase your cognitive capacity will protect you from hallucinations or dementia.
     

    Healthy diet: Good food and people diet will make your heart happy and healthy. Change in diet according to your age will also help control blood pressure, sugar level, and cholesterol. ALSO READ: These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being

