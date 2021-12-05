  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being

    Get smarter in this digital world and take full advantage of the advantages that these healthcare devices have to offer.

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Are you someone who enjoys keeping track of their health and fitness? Does your general well-being appear to be drab? Is your health bothering you and causing you stress? You have arrived at the right place. Here is a list of five useful healthcare gadgets that will help you improve your health in a fun and relaxing way. Check out what your health requires right now by scrolling down!

    Steamer for the Face: Facial steamers are well-known for their ability to deeply cleanse the skin. They open the pores, soften blackheads, remove dust and grime, and, most importantly, increase blood circulation. With all these advantages, your skin will glow and appear radiant. The facial steamer will not only help you achieve glowing skin, but it will also leave you feeling refreshed after each use.

    Weighing Machine (Digital): The digital weighing machines that are available in the market these days are not only about showing you your weight. In fact, there are several other vital measurements of your body that these weighing machines can provide you with, allowing you to attain your desired health objectives as quickly as possible. These new-age weighing gadgets can be connected to your smartphone which helps you to sync your health status and follow your progress at any time.

    Full-Body Electric Massager (Handheld): Since the wedding season is on, and so are the parties, full-body electric massagers are a great gadget for a tired body! These massagers can be used to treat body aches or to simply relax. Massagers can never disappoint you, come what may!

    ALSO READ: World Diabetes Day 2021: Things young people must watch out for

    Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush: Don't put your dental health on the back burner. It is just as crucial as the rest of your healthcare regimen. Use an electric rechargeable toothbrush for the best dental and oral hygiene. It can reach every area of your mouth, preventing cavities, gingivitis, and other gum problems.

    Foot Massager with Rollers Machine: If you want to feel like you're in a spa, then get yourself a foot massager machine that will give you that feeling. For immediate comfort, you can customize the temperature and vibration settings that are provided by these machines. They use heating technology to ensure proper blood circulation.

    ALSO READ: Waking Rest: A wellness trend that everyone’s talking about

    You must pay attention to your entire physical status, regardless of how well you keep track of your sleeping and eating habits. Every health-care equipment, whether it's for weight gain or weight loss, has something to contribute to return. Get smarter in this digital world and take full advantage of the advantages that these healthcare devices have to offer.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    Use these 5 Feng Shui tips to attract wealth at home drb

    Use these 5 Feng Shui tips to attract wealth at home

    EXCLUSIVE Ginny Weds Sunny actress Sanchita Puri talks about yoga exercises one can do daily for fit health SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Ginny Weds Sunny actress Sanchita Puri talks about yoga exercises one can do daily for fit health

    Daily dose of caffeine might help in curbing development of Alzheimer study gcw

    Daily dose of caffeine might help in curbing development of Alzheimer, reveals study

    world aids day find out about HIV's early symptoms drb

    World AIDS Day: find out about HIV’s early symptoms

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora proves that she is the greatest fashionista in a sequined dress with a thigh-slit drb

    Malaika Arora proves that she is the greatest fashionista in a sequined dress with a thigh-slit

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu enters final, to face An Seyoung-ayh

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu enters final, to face An Seyoung

    Deepika Padukone hot pantsuit to Aayush Sharma bizarre jacket this is what celebs wore on Saturday drb

    Deepika Padukone’s hot pantsuit to Aayush Sharma’s bizarre jacket; this is what celebs wore on Saturday

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death drb

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon