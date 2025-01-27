Vivo V40 Pro to OnePlus 13R: Top 5 gaming phones under Rs 50,000

Gamers seeking a balance between cost and performance can find their ideal phone within the Rs 50,000 price range. This list features top contenders like the OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Vivo V40 Pro, Realme GT 6, and Realme GT 6T, each offering powerful processors, ample RAM, and impressive benchmark scores.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

For serious gamers searching for a phone that strikes a mix between cost and functionality, the Rs 50,000 price bracket is ideal. It might be difficult to choose the best gadget from this category because there are so many that are designed to run demanding games and provide a good gaming experience.

article_image2

1. OnePlus 13R

Shortly after its arrival earlier this month, the OnePlus 13R ended the iQOO Neo 9 Pro's lengthy reign as the finest gaming phone under Rs 50,000. You can get this beast with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for Rs 42,999. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which powers the gadget, achieved an AnTuTu score of 17,09,077 and scored 2,210 points in the single-core test and 5,564 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

article_image3

2. iQOO Neo 9 Pro

Launched in February of last year, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is one of the finest smartphones under Rs 50,000 thanks to its excellent performance. It has options with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with prices beginning at Rs 35,999. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it produces remarkable benchmark results, with single-core and multi-core Geekbench scores of 2,023 and 5,564, respectively, and an AnTuTu score of 16,11,015 as well.

article_image4

3. Vivo V40 Pro

Launched in August of last year, the Vivo V40 Pro, which starts at Rs 49,999, is the finest camera phone around Rs 50,000. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor powers it, and it has 256GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. The gadget scored 1,811 for single-core performance and 5,299 for multi-core performance on Geekbench, while it scored an amazing 15,24,110 points on AnTuTu.

article_image5

4. Realme GT 6

Launched in June 2024 and priced at Rs 40,999, the Realme GT 6 is one of the best phones in its category for battery backup in India. With up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

article_image6

5. Realme GT 6T

One of the fastest-charging phones under Rs 50,000 in India is the Realme GT 6T, which was released in May 2024 and has a starting price of Rs 29,999. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

