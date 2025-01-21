Realme 14x to Vivo T3x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in January 2025

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 this month, featuring top models from brands like Poco, Realme, Lava, and more. Compare specs and features to find the perfect phone for your needs.

Finding the smartphone that best suits your needs might be challenging because so many new models are released each month. To help with that, we've put up a list of the best phones under Rs 15,000 this month, including models from well-known companies like Poco, Realme, Lava, and more.

1. CMF Phone 1 A Mali G615 MC2 GPU is used to handle graphics-intensive activities, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is built on a 4nm technology, powers the first-ever CMF Phone. It has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM. Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14, powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.

2. Realme 14x The Realme 14x has a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with an 89.97% screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 625 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU power the Realme 14x's internal components. Both the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB models of the smartphone offer up to 10GB of virtual RAM and microSD card-based additional storage. Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, powers the phone. Two significant Android upgrades have been announced by the firm. The Realme 14x has a 50MP main back camera for photography. An 8MP camera for video calls and selfies is located on the front. The Realme 14x packs a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W of fast charging.

3. Vivo T3x Smooth graphics are ensured by the Vivo T3x's 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers the T3x, which has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. In addition to the generous 128GB of internal storage, it has extendable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card. A 6000mAh battery and 44W quick charging are features of the smartphone. It comes pre-installed with FuntouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

4. Lava Blaze Duo The 6.67-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display of the Lava Blaze Duo features a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Like the Lava Agni 3, it also has a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display on the back. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 CPU powers the Blaze Duo 5G's internal components, and for graphics-intensive tasks, it is partnered with the IMG BXM-8-256 graphics processor. Up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM are included with the phone. The phone's optical features include a 2MP macro lens and a 64MP main camera. A 16MP camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies.

5. Poco M7 Pro The Poco smartphone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides protection for the screen. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor powers the Poco M7 Pro 5G. It is powered by Poco's HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. Four years of security fixes and two significant Android OS updates have been promised by the firm. In terms of optics, the gadget has a dual-camera arrangement on the back that consists of a 2MP macro sensor and a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 main sensor. Located in the hole-punch cutout, the front camera boasts a 20MP resolution for video calls and selfies. It is powered by a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging.

