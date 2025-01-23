Redmi Note 14 to Moto G85: Check out 5 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in January 2025

Discover the top smartphones under Rs 20,000 with impressive features like large batteries, powerful cameras, and seamless performance. This curated list includes phones from brands like Nothing CMF, HMD, Motorola, and more, offering a variety of options to suit your needs.

It is quite difficult to find a smartphone around Rs. 20,000 that has a large battery, a good camera, and promising performance in this fiercely competitive industry. Consumers on a tight budget are always searching for more robust and long-lasting solutions, but only a small number of smartphone companies guarantee endurance. Therefore, we offer everything you need if you're searching for feature-rich phones under Rs. 20,000. We've put up a list of smartphones with cameras, including the CMF from Nothing, HMD, Motorola, and others, that are regarded as the best choices for January 2025 in the specified price range. Examine the list of cellphones and select the one that best suits your needs.

1. CMF Phone 1 Introduced for consumers on a tight price, this is Nothing's first generation smartphone under the CMF sub-brand. This smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor for potent performance along with a number of design customization choices. Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 has a promising dual camera configuration that enables users to take excellent pictures. 2. HMD Fusion 5G: The new HMD Fusion 5G, which was introduced to the mid-range smartphone market last year, is another smartphone that costs less than Rs. 20,000. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM power the HMD Fusion 5G, providing seamless daily operation. Currently, the smartphone can be purchased at under Rs.20000.

3. Redmi Note 14 The Redmi Note 14 5G is a recently released smartphone with cutting-edge capabilities and an attractive appearance. The Mediatek Dimensity 7025-Ultra CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 6GB of virtual RAM power the Redmi Note 14 5G. To take excellent pictures, it has a three-camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera. You may get the Redmi Note 14 5G for less than Rs. 20,000.

4. iQOO Z9 The iQOO Z9 5G is a mid-range smartphone with several eye-catching features that made its debut last year. The iQOO Z9 5G is an all-arounder smartphone with cutting-edge capabilities thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 CPU, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, and 5000mAh battery. Although it was originally priced at Rs. 24999, Amazon today has it for less than Rs. 20,000.

Moto G85 5G

5. Moto G85 Last but not least is the smartphone from the Moto G series, which is renowned for its robust functionality. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power the Moto G85 5G. In addition, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

