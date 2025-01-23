Redmi Note 14 to Moto G85: Check out 5 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in January 2025

Discover the top smartphones under Rs 20,000 with impressive features like large batteries, powerful cameras, and seamless performance. This curated list includes phones from brands like Nothing CMF, HMD, Motorola, and more, offering a variety of options to suit your needs.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

It is quite difficult to find a smartphone around Rs. 20,000 that has a large battery, a good camera, and promising performance in this fiercely competitive industry. Consumers on a tight budget are always searching for more robust and long-lasting solutions, but only a small number of smartphone companies guarantee endurance.

Therefore, we offer everything you need if you're searching for feature-rich phones under Rs. 20,000. We've put up a list of smartphones with cameras, including the CMF from Nothing, HMD, Motorola, and others, that are regarded as the best choices for January 2025 in the specified price range. Examine the list of cellphones and select the one that best suits your needs.

article_image2

1. CMF Phone 1

Introduced for consumers on a tight price, this is Nothing's first generation smartphone under the CMF sub-brand. This smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor for potent performance along with a number of design customization choices. Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 has a promising dual camera configuration that enables users to take excellent pictures.

2. HMD Fusion 5G:

The new HMD Fusion 5G, which was introduced to the mid-range smartphone market last year, is another smartphone that costs less than Rs. 20,000. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM power the HMD Fusion 5G, providing seamless daily operation. Currently, the smartphone can be purchased at under Rs.20000.

article_image3

3. Redmi Note 14

The Redmi Note 14 5G is a recently released smartphone with cutting-edge capabilities and an attractive appearance. The Mediatek Dimensity 7025-Ultra CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 6GB of virtual RAM power the Redmi Note 14 5G. To take excellent pictures, it has a three-camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera. You may get the Redmi Note 14 5G for less than Rs. 20,000.

article_image4

4. iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9 5G is a mid-range smartphone with several eye-catching features that made its debut last year. The iQOO Z9 5G is an all-arounder smartphone with cutting-edge capabilities thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 CPU, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, and 5000mAh battery. Although it was originally priced at Rs. 24999, Amazon today has it for less than Rs. 20,000.

article_image5

Moto G85 5G

5. Moto G85

Last but not least is the smartphone from the Moto G series, which is renowned for its robust functionality. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power the Moto G85 5G. In addition, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone users finally gets Truecaller's live caller ID: How to enable the feature? gcw

iPhone users finally gets Truecaller's live caller ID: How to enable the feature?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series UNVEILED! A closer look at their specs, price and more gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series UNVEILED! A closer look at their specs, price and more

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features gcw

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23 ATG

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon