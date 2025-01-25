iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Check out 5 competitors of Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 faces stiff competition from other premium flagships and flagship killers. Competitors include the iPhone 16, OnePlus 13, Google Pixel 9, iQOO 13, and Vivo X200, each boasting impressive specs and features.

Even while the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the unexpected Galaxy Edge revelation at Samsung's most recent Galaxy Unpacked presentation may have overshadowed it, the Galaxy S25 was still a powerful handset. Among its many amazing features and specifications are a 6.2-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite designed specifically for the Galaxy, 12 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The suffix-free Galaxy S25 has three cameras on its back: a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with three times optical zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization. For selfies, there is an additional 12-megapixel sensor on the front. All of this comes with a starting price of Rs 80,999 which opens the doors for some very stiff competition from premium flagships and flagship killers alike. Here are five phones that are likely to come in its way:

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

1. iPhone 16 Similar to the Galaxy S25, the iPhone 16 is a little phone with a 6.1-inch Dynamic Island Super Retina XDR screen, albeit it still has a 60 Hz refresh rate. In contrast to former years, it is powered by Apple's own A18 CPU, which is quite comparable to the one found in its Pro brothers. The phone has two cameras on the back: a 12-megapixel autofocus ultrawide and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. A 12-megapixel sensor on the front adds autofocus to the photographic toolbox. Naturally, its anatomy has also been updated to include the Action button from last year and the new Camera Control button.

2. OnePlus 13 OnePlus has always been a high-end participant, but even in this market, it keeps producing flagship phones with comparatively low prices and top-tier specifications that cause other companies a lot of trouble. This also applies to the OnePlus 13. The phone has a Qualcomm 8 Elite CPU, which is comparable to the Galaxy S25's and Qualcomm's most powerful smartphone chipset. A massive 6.82-inch AMOLED display is included with this. Its three 50-megapixel cameras—a primary sensor with OIS, a telephoto with 3x zoom and OIS, and an ultrawide sensor—were created in collaboration with Hasselblad, a well-known brand in the camera industry, and come with unique shooting modes. With a massive 6,000 mAh battery, capability for 50W wireless charging and 100W fast charging, and a charger included, the phone offers a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S25.

3. Google Pixel 9 The smallest Pixel of all, the Google Pixel 9, is another phone that competes with the Galaxy S25. It is powered by Google's own Tensor G4 processor and features a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2424 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Although it may not be well-known for its gaming capabilities, the Tensor G4 is made for Google's AI intelligence, making it maybe the S25's strongest competitor in that area on our list. Naturally, you also get some amazing photography, which is provided by Google's amazing computational photography in conjunction with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 48-megapixel ultrawide.

4. iQOO 13 In addition to having an IP68 rating and a gorgeous appearance, the phone has an incredible feature set for the price. The gadget has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front and a triple camera setup on the back with three 50-megapixel sensors (one primary, one telephoto with 2X optical zoom, and one ultrawide). The phone comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery that supports an insane 120W fast charging system, and it runs Android 15 out of the box with FunTouchOS installed. All for what is unquestionably the lowest price on our list.

5. Vivo X200 It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship CPU and has enough of RAM and storage in addition to a pair of excellent stereo speakers. The phone's three 50-megapixel cameras on the back—a primary sensor with OIS, a telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and an ultrawide—made in partnership with the renowned Zeiss are its true USPs and rank among the finest in its class. It features a large 5,800 mAh battery that can be charged quickly at 90W.

Latest Videos