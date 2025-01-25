Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets MASSIVE discount after S25 Ultra launch | Check details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been unveiled, but its design isn't a clear improvement over the S24 Ultra. With attractive discounts and trade-in offers, the S24 Ultra presents a compelling alternative, especially considering its powerful features and long-term software support.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

This week saw the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is a significant advance over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design is not an improvement over the S24 Ultra, despite all the anticipation.

Even yet, Samsung thinks that this year's Ultra model has flat edges for a more comfortable grip. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's launch information and pricing have caused some to question if they would be better off spending their money on the Galaxy S24 Ultra instead.

 

article_image2

Amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The most alluring offer we could find for the Galaxy S24 Ultra was Rs 97,799. If you have certain bank cards, you may use an extra 5% immediate cashback to reach this price. Not only that, but selling in your old phone might lower the effective price by up to Rs 29,000. The ultimate exchange value will depend on the state and market worth of your old phone.

To confirm, visit Amazon, choose your preferred Galaxy S24 Ultra model, and input the details of your smartphone. You'll be receiving a fantastic deal on one of the best phones available if your trade-in qualifies for the maximum value.

article_image3

Is Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra worth buying?

Even without a phone exchange or rebate incentives, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise purchase. With an alluring discount of almost Rs 36,000, the present offer was originally priced at Rs 1,29,999.

The dependable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and 12GB of RAM power the phone, which also has an anti-reflective surface on the display. Its 200MP camera, which has also been used for its successor, is its most notable feature. Not to mention that the phone will receive OS upgrades and security fixes for seven years, allowing you to keep using it until 2031.
 

