Redmi 13C to Moto G45: Check out 5 affordable smartphones under Rs 10,000 | Top picks for February 2025

It might be challenging to select a phone that meets your needs with so many new models coming out each month. To make the purchasing process easier, we have compiled a list of the best devices available for less than Rs 10,000, including models from Redmi, Realme, Motorola, Infinix, and Vivo.

Moto G45 5G

1. Moto G45 5G The Moto G45 5G has a 6.45-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, which uses a 6nm technology, and an Adreno 619 GPU for demanding visual workloads power the device's internal components. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the Moto G45 5G. It comes with Motorola's UX overlay on top of Android 14. With this smartphone, Motorola has promised three years of security fixes and one year of OS upgrades.

Infinix Hot 50 5G

2. Infinix Hot 50 The 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 50 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. To manage graphics-intensive activities, it is equipped with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU.



The phone's optical features include a depth sensor with dual LED flash and a 48MP Sony IMX582 main sensor. Additionally, there is an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for video calls and selfies. A 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W rapid charging powers the Hot 50 5G.

Realme c63

3. Realme C63 The 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) of the Realme C63 has a peak brightness of 625 nits, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. For tackling graphics-intensive activities, it is equipped with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm CPU. The Realme C63 has a 5000mAh (normal) battery that can be charged quickly at 10W. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer promises two years of OS upgrades for its Android 14 operating system, which is built on top of Realme UI 5.0.

vivo T3 Lite 5G

4. Vivo T3 Lite The 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G has a peak brightness of 840 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has an IP64 grade for dust and water protection, a 3.5mm socket, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. It is equipped with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive activities and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on the 6nm technology.



With a 50MP main sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor, the T3 Lite 5G has a dual shooter system on the rear. Additionally, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

5. Redmi 13C The 6.74-inch HD+ display on the Redmi 13C has a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 450 nits.The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which has eight cores, powers the smartphone. A 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and an additional 2MP lens make up the Redmi 13C's triple camera configuration. Additionally, the smartphone has a 5MP front-facing camera to meet customers' demands for video calls and selfies.

