OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India

Discover the best tablets under Rs 20,000 in India for 2025. This curated list features top contenders like the OnePlus Pad Go, Realme Pad 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Lenovo Tab M11, and Acer Iconia Tab iM 10-22, highlighting their key features and specifications.

As of January 2025, India's tablet market has a wide range of attractive solutions under 20,000 rupees, meeting the demands of a wide range of users. Every one of these tablets has a distinct combination of functions that may accommodate different user preferences. Think about things like display quality, processor speed, battery life, and camera capabilities when choosing the best tablet under Rs 20,000 to make sure it meets your demands. To help you make an educated choice, we have put together a list of the top tablets under Rs 20,000, along with a summary of their salient features and characteristics

. 1. OnePlus Pad Go Sharp and colorful images are produced by the OnePlus Pad Go's 11.3-inch display, which has a resolution of 2408x1720 pixels. With 256GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 engine, it has more than enough room for documents, media, and apps. With its 8MP front and back cameras, the OnePlus Pad Go is a good choice for both video calls and simple photography. It is perfect for both work and play because of its 8000mAh built-in battery, which guarantees prolonged use. At Rs 19,999, the OnePlus Pad Go provides an attractive mix of performance and affordability.





2. Realme Pad 2 Lite The 2.2GHz Helio G99 octa-core CPU, 10.9-inch display with 1920x1200 pixel resolution, 128GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM power the Realme Pad 2 Lite. The Realme Pad 2 Lite has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, making it ideal for video chats and document scanning. For consumers who need a long-lasting smartphone, the 8300mAh internal battery provides longer usage time. At Rs 15,499, it offers outstanding value for the money, satisfying users on a tight budget without sacrificing necessary features.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Clear and vibrant images are shown on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+'s 11-inch display, which has a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. Smooth multitasking and enough storage capacity are guaranteed by its Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet's 5MP front and 8MP back cameras are useful for video chats and document scanning. Its 7040mAh battery can be charged @ 15W. It is a good option for anyone looking for a reliable tablet experience and costs Rs 20,999.

4. Lenovo Tab M11 For consumers looking for a feature-rich tablet at a reasonable cost, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a great choice. The Tab M11 has an 11-inch display with a 1920x1200 pixel resolution and costs 16,999. Its 2GHz Helio G88 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage enable seamless performance across a range of applications. You can stay busy all day long with the tablet's 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras, as well as its 7040mAh battery, which offers enough power for everyday chores.

5. Acer Iconia Tab iM 10-22 For consumers looking for a device that strikes a mix between price and performance, the Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 presents an alluring combination. The Iconia Tab iM10-22, which retails for Rs 17,999, has a 10.3-inch display with 2000x1200 pixel resolution. With its 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, it guarantees seamless operation and enough storage for your requirements. There are two cameras on this Acer tablet: an 8MP front camera and a 16MP back camera. Because to its 7400mAh battery, which guarantees a respectable battery life, you may use the gadget for longer stretches of time between charges.

