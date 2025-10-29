Samsung has reportedly showcased its upcoming tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy TriFold, at the APEC summit. The device features an innovative inward-folding design with three OLED panels, a slim profile, and is expected to launch later this year.

As per reports, Samsung has given a first look at its upcoming tri-folding smartphone during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. According to a report from 9to5Google, the device-tentatively called the Samsung Galaxy TriFold-was quietly displayed at the event, revealing an innovative design that folds in three sections. The company also confirmed that it plans to launch the handset later this year.

Three-Way Foldable Design

Two prototype units of the Galaxy TriFold were showcased at the summit, one fully folded and the other completely unfolded. The smartphone features a tri-segment layout, built around a large OLED screen divided into three flexible panels joined by two hinges.

What makes the Galaxy TriFold stand out is its inward-folding mechanism. Unlike Huawei’s outward-folding Mate XT, Samsung’s model folds from both sides inward, similar to its earlier Flex G concept that debuted at CES 2022. The right section folds in first, followed by the left, creating a compact, phone-like form factor when closed. Reportedly, the folded model is about as slim as Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Rumoured Hardware and Key Features

While Samsung has yet to release official specifications or confirm if this prototype represents the final version, the public showcase strongly suggests that development is nearing completion.

According to earlier reports from SamMobile, the Galaxy TriFold could feature a 10-inch OLED main display when fully stretched out, complemented by a 6.5-inch external cover screen for standard phone use. Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Battery performance may also see a significant engineering leap. Samsung’s recent patents point to a triple-battery system-one cell per folding segment-to optimize power distribution. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support are also expected.

Camera and Software Outlook

The Galaxy TriFold is rumored to come equipped with a triple-camera setup. This includes a 200MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom-mirroring the camera proficiency of the Galaxy S Ultra lineup.

On the software front, the tri-fold is said to run Android 16 with Samsung’s latest One UI 8 interface, likely featuring custom multitasking and layout options tailored to the foldable format.

