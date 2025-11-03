vivo has launched the new Y19s 5G in India, an affordable smartphone focused on durability and performance. It boasts military-grade shock resistance, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a large 6000mAh battery.

vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup in India with the launch of the new Y19s 5G, following the earlier release of the Y19e 4G variant this year. Positioned as an affordable 5G option, the Y19s 5G is designed to deliver durability and sustainable performance at a competitive price point.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The smartphone has secured both SGS and Military-Grade Shock Resistance certifications, ensuring resilience against accidental drops, shocks, and rigorous endurance tests. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for everyday conditions.

The vivo Y19s 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smoother scrolling and better visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor. The octa-core chip pairs two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores (2.4GHz) with six efficiency Cortex-A55 cores (2GHz) and an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 2TB.

Running Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, the Y19s 5G offers a familiar and streamlined user experience. For photography, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a secondary 0.08MP lens (f/3.0 aperture). On the front, a 5MP selfie camera (f/2.2 aperture) handles video calls and self-portraits.

Security and convenience features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options cover 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is powered by a large 6000mAh battery with support for 15W charging to ensure long-lasting usage.

In terms of design, the phone measures 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19mm and weighs 199g.

Pricing and availability

The vivo Y19s 5G is available in two elegant finishes-Majestic Green and Titanium Silver. The base 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,999. The top-end 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs 13,499.

The device is now available through offline retail stores and is expected to go on sale via online platforms shortly.