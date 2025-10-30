Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite, a more affordable addition to its 3a series, featuring a refined design and AI-powered software. The device boasts a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a redesigned single-LED Glyph interface.

Tech brand Nothing has expanded its Phone 3a lineup with the launch of the new Nothing Phone 3a Lite. Joining the existing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models, the Lite variant brings a refined design, an AI-powered software experience, and efficient performance at a lower price point. The smartphone is already available in select international markets, with details of its India launch expected soon.

Display and Performance

The Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2392 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset - the same processor that powers the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The device is paired with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage.

Camera and Battery

On the optics front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and autofocus, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front side houses a 16MP selfie camera. The Phone 3a Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired fast charging, and it carries an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and splashes.

Design and Glyph Interface

A key difference in the Lite model is the redesigned Glyph Light system. Instead of the multiple LED strips seen in other 3a models, the Phone 3a Lite uses a single LED light that retains core Glyph functionalities. It provides visual cues for silent and important notifications, camera timers, and customizable lighting effects for calls and alerts, offering a simplified yet distinctive design language.

Software and AI Features

Running on NothingOS 3.5 based on Android 15, the Phone 3a Lite integrates several AI-driven enhancements. The standout feature, Essential Space, can be accessed via the dedicated Essential Key, serving as a unified hub for organizing media and notes. It supports natural language search and contextual actions such as creating calendar events from stored content. Other key features include Smart Drawer for auto-organizing apps, Private Space for data protection, and App Locker for securing individual apps.

Software Support and Updates

Nothing promises three years of major Android version upgrades and six years of security updates for the Phone 3a Lite. The company has also confirmed that the device will receive the Android 16-based NothingOS 4 update in early 2026.

Key Specifications at a Glance

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,000 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh with 33W charging

OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

Water/Dust Resistance: IP54 rating