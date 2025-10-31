November is set to be a big month for smartphone enthusiasts in India with several premium device launches. Key releases include the OnePlus 15, Lava Agni 4, Realme GT 8 Pro, and iQOO 15, each boasting advanced hardware and features.

Indian smartphone enthusiasts have an exciting November ahead with a slew of premium device launches. Notable releases include the OnePlus 15, Lava Agni 4, iQOO 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro, each promising cutting-edge hardware and innovative designs. While some models have debuted globally, Indian consumers are poised to receive them shortly. Here's a detailed look at what to expect, device by device.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15, launching in India on November 13, showcases flagship specifications such as a massive 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, a vibrant 6.78-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and powerhouse internals including up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000, it marks OnePlus's continued push in the premium segment.

Lava Agni 4

Lava aims to impress budget-conscious consumers through the Agni 4, expected to cost around Rs 25,000. Sporting a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ screen at 120Hz and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, this model emphasizes endurance with rumored 7,000mAh+ battery capacity, along with a dual 50MP rear camera setup, underscoring Lava’s ambition to compete strongly in the mid-range segment with Indian-made credentials.

Realme’s GT 8 Pro

Realme’s GT 8 Pro, teased on Flipkart and the official website, features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and an incredible 7,000 nits peak brightness. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it offers up to 16GB RAM and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. Pricing is expected to hover around the Rs 60,000 mark, consistent with its predecessor.

iQOO 15

Lastly, the iQOO 15, set to launch on November 26, includes a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED 2K display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 130Hz touch sampling. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and Adreno 840 GPU, it’s gearing up to be one of the premier gaming smartphones for Indian buyers, potentially priced slightly above the iQOO 13’s Rs 54,999 launch price.