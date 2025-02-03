Vivo V40 Pro to OnePlus 12R: Top 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

Discover the best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India. This guide shortlists the top 5 phones offering a mix of photo quality, video features, and advanced camera software, including options from Honor, Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Looking for the best camera phone under Rs 50,000? Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a casual user who loves capturing high-quality images, several smartphones in this price range offer flagship-level cameras, superior low-light performance, and AI-enhanced photography. From powerful zoom capabilities to ultra-clear night shots, these phones deliver DSLR-like quality without breaking the bank.

In this guide, we have shortlisted the top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 50K, offering the best mix of photo quality, video recording features, and advanced camera software. Let's explore the best options available in India right now!

