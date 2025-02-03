Vivo V40 Pro to OnePlus 12R: Top 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000
Discover the best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India. This guide shortlists the top 5 phones offering a mix of photo quality, video features, and advanced camera software, including options from Honor, Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung.
Looking for the best camera phone under Rs 50,000? Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a casual user who loves capturing high-quality images, several smartphones in this price range offer flagship-level cameras, superior low-light performance, and AI-enhanced photography. From powerful zoom capabilities to ultra-clear night shots, these phones deliver DSLR-like quality without breaking the bank.
In this guide, we have shortlisted the top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 50K, offering the best mix of photo quality, video recording features, and advanced camera software. Let's explore the best options available in India right now!
1. Honor 200 Pro
The Honor 200 Pro's 50 MP primary camera captures crisp photos and can record 4K video. Additionally, it has a powerful front camera for taking selfies. This phone combines great performance and a superb camera with rapid charging capability.
2. Vivo V40 Pro
This phone has a 50 MP front camera for amazing selfies and a triple 50 MP back camera system for great portrait and zoom photos. Along with improved AI technologies for greater photo improvements, the Vivo V40 Pro also provides a seamless user experience.
3. OnePlus 12R
The OnePlus 12R is an affordable choice with a 5500mAh battery and a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. It has a 16MP front-facing camera, a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP wide lens.
4. Xiaomi 14
The Xiaomi 14 has three lenses: wide, telephoto, and ultrawide.Professional photographers find it more appealing because of its 32 MP selfie camera and 8K video recording capabilities.
5. Samsung Galaxy A55
The Samsung Galaxy A55 has a 32 MP front-facing camera for excellent selfies and a 50 MP triple-camera configuration for crisp photos. It also delivers strong performance and a bright 6.4-inch AMOLED display. This camera has OIS for steadier photos and is made to take great pictures in low light.