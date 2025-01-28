Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Which compact smartphone should you buy in 2025?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 are top contenders for users seeking powerful smartphones in a smaller form factor. This comparison examines their display, design, camera, performance, battery, and price to help you choose the best fit.

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25, a smaller device in their new generation Galaxy S series. For those who don't like large, heavy cellphones, this one is light and portable. Although the Galaxy S25 has been gaining popularity among consumers, Google introduced the Pixel 9 series last year, which included a basic model, the Pixel 9 with a small form factor. The Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 are therefore the best choices if you're searching for a flagship device and don't want a larger smartphone. In order to assist customers in selecting the best smartphone, we have put together a comparison of the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Display and design The Samsung Galaxy S25 looks a lot like its predecessor and hasn't undergone any significant design modifications. In addition to having the same design, it now has rounded corners, just like the Pixel 9 variant. The Galaxy S25, which weighs 162 grams and measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm, is similarly lighter and smaller than the Pixel 9 variant, which weighs 198 grams and measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm. The Galaxy S25's 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, which boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits, has likewise maintained its design. Conversely, the Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. Both gadgets feature ultrasonic sensors.



Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Camera The Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 are well-known for their potent photography capabilities in the premium market. A 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom make up the Galaxy S25's triple camera configuration. In contrast, the Google Pixel 9 has two cameras: a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Performance The Samsung Galaxy S25's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor and 12GB RAM provide fast and smooth AI processing. In contrast, Google's own Tensor G4 CPU and 12GB of RAM power the Pixel 9. Both smartphones are renowned for their sophisticated artificial intelligence features and functionalities. Google AI is also used by Samsung's Galaxy AI services, including Circle to Search, Gemini Assist, and others.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Battery The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 4000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging for long-lasting performance; in contrast, the Pixel 9 has a larger 4700mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Price The Samsung Galaxy S25, which has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starts at Rs. 80999. In contrast, the Google Pixel 9 costs Rs. 79,999 at retail and has 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. A 512GB internal storage option is also available for both versions, however it costs more.

