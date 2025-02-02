Vivo V50 to iQOO Neo 10R: 6 new smartphones launching in February 2025

February 2025 will see the launch of several new smartphones from brands like Vivo, iQOO, Tecno, and Xiaomi. These range from flagships like the Xiaomi 15 series to more affordable options like the iQOO Neo 10R, with features like curved displays and powerful processors.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

The month of February is set to witness the launch of several new smartphones.  From budget-friendly options to premium flagships, this month’s upcoming phones are shaping up to be diverse and feature-packed. Vivo, Asus, and more companies will be launching flagships and low-cost smartphones in the first quarter. Here is all the information you want on the expected devices:

1. Vivo V50

The highly anticipated Vivo V50 series, which may include the Vivo V50 and V50 Pro, is expected to be released by tech powerhouse Vivo. It is anticipated that both of these smartphones would have a 6.67-inch Full+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The devices can have a 50MP ultra-wide lens in addition to a 50MP main camera sensor. Most likely, the devices will have a 6,000mAh battery.

2. iQOO Neo 10R

The CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya, has announced via X that the eagerly anticipated iQOO Neo 10R will debut. The gadget is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000 and may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, according to the most recent teaser. According to leaks, the iQOO mobile phone may have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. A 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera sensor are anticipated to be included in the iQOO Neo 10R's lenses. It is anticipated that the gadget would include a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

3. Tecno Curve

It is anticipated that Tecno would introduce its curved-display smartphone in India. The business has hinted that the next smartphone would continue the tradition of the renowned Pova's RGB arc interface of the Pova 5 Pro, arc interface of the Pova 6 Pro, and LED light design. Additionally, it stated that a futuristic triangle camera module with built-in LED illumination is another option the business is investigating.

4. Xiaomi 15 series

The eagerly awaited Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are scheduled to be released by Xiaomi India. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is probably found in these devices. Industry reports suggest that the devices may ship this month, while the company has not yet confirmed the official launch date.

5. Infinix Note 50 series

Infinix is expected to introduce its Note 50 series in the sub-Rs 15,000 category. While detailed specifications are pending announcement, the series is known for its long battery life and display quality at a competitive price point.

6. ASUS ROG Phone 9 series

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are rumoured to launch this month in India. Both phones cater to gaming enthusiasts with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 5,800mAh battery, and 165Hz AMOLED display.

