Redmi 13 to Redmi Note 13: Best 5 Xiaomi smartphones under Rs 15,000 in 2025

Xiaomi continues to dominate the budget smartphone market in 2025 with a range of feature-packed devices under Rs 15,000. These phones offer powerful processors, impressive cameras, and long-lasting batteries, providing excellent value for money.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Searching for the top Xiaomi phones in 2025 that cost less than Rs 15,000? With an amazing selection of feature-rich smartphones, Xiaomi has recently been dominating the low-cost smartphone market. The firm has already updated its reasonably priced line with exciting new releases that provide outstanding value as we move into January 2025. These Xiaomi smartphones provide high-end features without breaking the budget, thanks to their strong CPUs, stunning cameras, and long-lasting batteries. These are the best Xiaomi phones now available for less than Rs 15,000.

article_image2

1. Redmi 14C

An outstanding product in this price range, the Redmi 14C boasts an excellent 6.88-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It comes in striking hues including Stargaze Black, Stardust Purple, and Starlight Blue. It has a fashionable star trail design and a slim 8.22mm profile.

For everyday chores, social media surfing, and light gaming, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU with 6GB RAM provides dependable performance. Xiaomi's most recent HyperOS 14 operating system, which is based on Android 14, gives users a new experience. Xiaomi has included a 33W charger in the package, and the sturdy 5,160mAh battery can be charged at 18W.

A 50MP primary camera is one among the photography features; it takes respectable daytime photos, albeit the color accuracy may be improved. Selfies are handled well by the 8MP front camera, and the camera app has other settings, such as Night and Portrait. A fingerprint sensor positioned on the side and a splash-resistant construction are noteworthy characteristics.

article_image3

2. Redmi 13

In the cutthroat market for low-cost smartphones, the Redmi 13 5G achieves an amazing balance between performance and cost. With a large 6.79-inch FHD+ screen, it offers clear images and reasonable color fidelity considering its cost. Smooth performance for everyday chores and light gaming is guaranteed by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 AE CPU.

The high-resolution 108MP primary camera, which shines in well-lit environments and takes clear, detailed pictures, will be appreciated by photography fans. It may not be the best in low light, but it can handle the majority of commonplace photographic tasks with ease. It is a trustworthy everyday companion due to its sturdy 5,000mAh battery, which offers consistent all-day durability.

article_image4

3. Redmi A4

One of the most reasonably priced 5G smartphones in India is the Redmi A4 5G, which offers next-generation connection for less than Rs 10,000. This affordable powerhouse features a gorgeous 6.88-inch HD+ display with a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz and an amazing 5,160mAh battery that lasts for days. It is powered by the efficient Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 CPU. At a low cost, the contemporary style and eye-catching display provide a high-end appearance. Although the camera's performance is sufficient for casual shooting, its dependable operation and 5G future-proof features are its true strengths. Ads and certain programs are pre-installed on the phone, however they are readily uninstalled.

article_image5

4. Redmi Note 13

Offering top-notch features at a low price, the Redmi Note 13 5G is a tempting mid-range powerhouse. Its core is a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU with 6GB of RAM, which provides seamless performance for daily work and remarkably stable handling of well-known games like BGMI and COD Mobile.

Its gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is its most notable feature; it offers flagship-level graphics to the mid-range market. Although there is potential for improvement in low-light performance, photography aficionados will value the adaptable 108MP main camera, which takes detailed pictures in daytime. Its sturdy 5,000mAh battery readily lasts through a full day of intensive use, so battery worry is a thing of the past.

article_image6

5. Redmi 12

The earlier Redmi phone has a 4G processor, whereas the new one has a 5G one. While the Redmi 12 has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the Redmi 12 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU. While the 12 was released with Android 12, the most recent Redmi low-cost phone run. The Redmi 12's FHD+ LCD measures 6.79 inches. For screen protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been made available. Built on a 12nm technology, the smartphone's MediaTek Helio G88 chipset contains eight cores.

To power the device, a 5000mAh battery is provided. The phone supports 18W charging. For security, it has been provided with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the phone has dual-band WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

