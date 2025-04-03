Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value?

Read Full Article

Searching for a reliable mid-range smartphone that costs less than Rs. 30,000? In the Indian market, two new competitors—the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Nothing Phone 3a—have drawn interest right away. Both are fantastic choices for anyone searching for an all-around gadget since they provide strong camera setups, cutting-edge capabilities, and exceptional performance. Which one, though, is more noticeable?

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Design

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a robust construction, curved edges, and MIL-810H certification in addition to IP68/IP69 certifications for dust and water protection. In the meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a keeps its distinctive transparent back thanks to the Glyph Interface, which has 26 LED zones for personalised alerts. It is rated IP64 for protection to water and dust.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Display

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits and a 1.5K resolution. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, boasts a slightly bigger 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, 10-bit colour depth, and Panda Glass protection.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of uMCP storage power the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Up to 1TB of microSD expansion is supported by the device. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, which is based on a 4nm TSMC technology, powers the Nothing Phone 3a. For AI-driven tasks, it has a Hexagon NPU and an Adreno GPU. The phone does not have expandable storage, but it does have 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Camera

The 50MP primary camera of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a Sony LYT700C sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Other photographic modes may be used with a 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The 32MP sensor on the front camera can capture 4K footage. Additionally, the phone incorporates AI-powered capabilities including adaptive stabilisation and picture enhancing tools.

The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, has a 50MP primary camera with optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS) as well as a secondary 50MP telephoto lens with 30x ultra and 2x optical zoom. The field of view of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor is 120 degrees. The 32MP sensor on the front camera can record 1080p at up to 60 frames per second and 4K at 30 frames per second.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 68W via USB Type-C. The Nothing Phone 3a, in contrast, has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with 50W wired power and 7.5W reverse wired power. According to the business, a full charge takes less than an hour, and a 50% charge may be obtained in 19 minutes.



