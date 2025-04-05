WWE wealth showdown: Net worths of Randy Orton and John Cena compared

Entertainment
The rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton is one of the most memorable in WWE history. Apart from that, the duo has amassed significant fortune. Let's take a look.
Reportedly, Cena's net worth stands at approximately $80 million, accumulated from his WWE appearances, film and television projects, public appearances, and brand endorsements.
Randy Orton's net worth is around $15 million, primarily earned through his WWE appearances and other endorsements. This puts Cena firmly in the lead in terms of finances.
With John Cena currently on his farewell tour, which will conclude at the end of 2025, fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming matches.
Cena recently turned heel for the first time in twenty years at the Elimination Chamber PLE and is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
Randy Orton, still an active member of the WWE roster, was expected to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 but that's uncertain now due to Owens' injury.
Given Cena's farewell tour, a final match against Orton is a possibility, potentially taking place at WWE Backlash in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.
The dynamics of a potential showdown between Cena and Orton have changed, with Cena now playing the heel and Orton as a babyface. This would add an exciting layer to their rivalry.
