OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Which flagship smartphone is worth your money?

The newest and most potent Android chipset on the market at the moment is the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This flagship CPU powers a few of our products today, and more phones will be available shortly. Which one should you take into consideration if you're searching for the greatest, most affordable Android flagship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset? This is a thorough comparison of the two powerful flagships, the iQOO 13 and the OnePlus 13, along with a ton of other features.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Display The iQOO 13 has a 6.78" Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. At its brightest, it is 4500 nits. Conversely, the 6.82" 2K+ AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 13 is somewhat bigger. Its peak brightness of 4500 nits is comparable to that of the iQOO 13, however its refresh rate is just 120 Hz.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Processor The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers the hardware in the flagship phones. It is a flagship 3nm chipset with uncompromising high-end capabilities. Additionally, both phones have 12GB of RAM as standard, with the ability to expand to 16GB on-device. The OnePlus 13 has advanced, though, with a third version that has 24GB of on-device RAM. All devices feature 256GB of storage as standard and can be expanded to 512GB, however the OnePlus 13 also has a 1TB storage option.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Camera The iQOO 13 features a 50MP telephoto lens with a 4x lossless zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP primary sensor. In addition, the OnePlus 13 has a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP main camera. The 32MP front camera on the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 is capable of taking sharp selfies and recording in 4K at 60 frames per second.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Battery Both OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 come with 6000mAh batteries. In terms of charging, iQOO 13 is one of the fastest-charging smartphones on the market with its 120W wired fast charging. When it comes to updates, the OnePlus 13 is poised to get 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. iQOO 13 is also supported for 4 OS updates but 5 years of security updates OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Price iQOO 13 costs Rs 54,999 for the 12/256GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 16/512GB option.

OnePlus 13 starts at Rs 69,999 for the 12/256GB variant, Rs 76,999 for the 16/512GB option, and goes up to Rs 89,999 for the 24/1TB variant.

