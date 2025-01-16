OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Which flagship smartphone is worth your money?

The OnePlus 13R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro are vying for the flagship killer title in India. This comparison examines their displays, processors, cameras, and batteries to determine which phone comes out on top.

First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

The competition for flagship killer smartphones in India has intensified as OnePlus just released its new OnePlus 13R smartphone there. This is a thorough comparison of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Display

Similar to last year, the OnePlus 13R has a 6.78-inch, 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED screen with LTPO 4.1 technology and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the front and rear of the new "performance flagship" from OnePlus, which has a flat screen instead of the curved one found on the 12R.

A 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits is a feature of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. It's interesting to note that some games on the smartphone might have a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which powers the OnePlus 12 that was released last year, is also included in the OnePlus 13R. It has 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, which was also found in several of the flagship phones from the previous year, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and the newly released OnePlus 12R, powers the iQOO phone.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Camera

The OnePlus 13R's optics include an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera, and a 50MP 2x Samsung JN5 telephoto lens. There is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera on the front. The front sensor can only record 1080p at 30 frames per second, but the rear cameras can capture films at high to 4K 60 frames per second.

Regarding optics, there is a dual camera sensor on the rear, which includes an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with OIS capability. A 16MP front-facing camera is also included for video calls and selfies.

OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Battery

The OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh battery, just like its older sister, but it only supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging and does not allow wireless charging. Along with OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, the smartphone has the same guaranteed update strategy as the OnePlus 13.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with a 5160 mAh battery for long-lasting usage. It offers one of the longest battery capacities compared to other mobile phones in a similar price range. 

